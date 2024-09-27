Posted in: BBC, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: doctor who, penguin books

Doctor Who: Famous Historical Figures Featured in New Book Series

The new Icon Series of Doctor Who novels will feature the Doctor meeting historical figures such as Frida Kahlo and Charles Darwin.

Doctor Who is the gift that keeps on giving. The new Icon Series of Doctor Who novels is coming out in October to celebrate the Doctor's encounters with legendary figures from the past. The series was originally created to teach children about history in an entertaining way through time travel before those pesky Daleks took over the ratings, but it never lost sight of that original brief to educate through entertainment.

Doctor Who: Frida Kahlo and the Skull Children

The Thirteenth Doctor meets the illustrious artist Frida Kahlo in the first of three brand-new novellas starring inspiring characters from history.

Some art can be deadly . . . Young Frida Kahlo is angry. Injured in a terrible accident, she lives with constant pain and worries that her dreams are unreachable. But when the TARDIS lands in Mexico City – drawn by a strange disturbance in its energy fields – Frida's life is turned upside down. Aliens have arrived, taking over the bodies of children and killing anyone who gets in their way. With the fate of the Earth at stake, the Doctor and Frida must find a way to understand their alien invaders, and each other.

Out on October 24th from Penguin Books.

Doctor Who: Charles Darwin and the Silurian Survival

The Tenth Doctor meets the constantly curious Charles Darwin in the second of three brand-new novellas starring inspiring characters from history.

Some discoveries should never be made…

When Charles Darwin takes a break from a long sea voyage to look for shells on the Galapagos Islands, he finds two things that really shouldn't be there. The first is a sunbathing Doctor. The second is a fresh Silurian skull . . . When more Silurians are discovered by Darwin's crew – alive, this time – there is pandemonium. And when the island's volcano starts erupting, years ahead of schedule, it looks like all-out war. The Doctor has his hands full. Can he keep Charles – and his evolutionary theory – alive?

Out on November 21st from Penguin Books.

