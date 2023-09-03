Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All Out, CJ Perry, miro, recaps, wrestling

CJ Perry Makes AEW Debut, Literally Stabbing WWE in the Back

CJ Perry debuted at AEW All Out, saving her husband Miro from a post-match beatdown by Powerhouse Hobbs. Tony Khan cheesed off The Chadster yet again! 😤😭

👋👋 Hey hey, everybody, and welcome to The Chadster's live coverage of AEW All Out! 😢 A tough day over here in the WWE universe, as it seems that CJ Perry, once known as Lana, has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back.✋🔪 Auughh man! So unfair! At AEW All Out, Perry debuted to help her hubby, Miro, fend off a surprise attack from Powerhouse Hobbs. 🙄 The Chadster can't help feeling slighted, as if this is another classic Tony Khan move against The Chadster's personal life and OHHH, how it cheeses The Chadster off!

💔💔 Our main topic today, though? AEW All Out's supposed 'match of titans', Hobbs against Miro, that ended abruptly with Miro's victory. 😡 But the disrespect didn't end there! 😤 Post-match, Perry stepped into the ring armed with a steel chair, giving Miro the upper hand against Hobbs during a post-match scuffle. But afterward, Miro walked out on his wife. Had this taken place in the good WONDERFUL land of WWE, imagine how much better it would've been! 👀🔮 🙄 That is to say, this display of trifling shenanigans wouldn't be allowed in Vince McMahon's arena. 👎

But what really irks The Chadster? It's seeming more and more like this whole Perry debut, the Hobbs debacle, and the Miro-Perry marriage issues are a thinly veiled jab at Keighleyanne and The Chadster's personal troubles. Could Tony Khan be trying to make a mockery of The Chadster's challenges with sexual impotence? 😤

Now, for something serious. 🎵The Chadster takes a moment to send a shout-out to his idol, Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, who has reportedly been battling ill health 🎤 🙏 🎵 You know, Smash Mouth lyrics keep The Chadster pushing forward – their positive, upbeat lyrics echo The Chadster's personal motto: keep your heads high, readers, even when Tony Khan tries to pull the rug from under you! 💪And remember, you're an All-Star, The Chadster's an All-Star, we're all All-Stars! 🌟

To wrap things up, a few other AEW All Out 'highlights': Hangman Adam Page won the Battle Royal on the pre-show. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale beat Mercedes Martinez, Athena, and Diamante on the pre-show. And The Acclaimed retained their Trios titles on the pre-show, defeating Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. The Acclaimed celebrated with Dennis Rodman after the match. 🙄 On the main card, MJF and Adam Cole retained their ROH Tag Team Championships 🏆 against the Dark Order. After the match, Samoa Joe shoved MJF in a callback to that time MJF was an extra at NXT Takeover, clearly a violation of WWE trademarks. Samoa Joe defeated Shane Taylor to retain the ROH TV Championship. Luchasaurus defeated Darby Allin to hold onto the TNT title. And Kris Statlander retained her TBS Championship against Ruby Soho when Toni Storm prevented Soho from cheating. And Bryan Danielson, stepping into the fired CM Punk's feud, beat Ricky Starks in a brutal, violent strap match that saw Ricky The Dragon Steamboat take on Big Bill outside the ring. Naturally, all of this has been incredibly unfair to WWE. And there's more to come! Auughh man! So unfair!

🔚 For now, The Chadster is off – but only to continue fighting the good fight for UNBIASED wrestling journalism, standing firm as a rock in the sea of AEW-obsessed media! 👋👋 'Til next time, folks!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!