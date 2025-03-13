Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, cbs studios, Claymore, Crunchyroll, manga, masi oka, Norihiro Yagi

Claymore Set for Live-Action Series Adapt from Masi Oka, CBS Studios

Claymore, the hyperviolent medieval fantasy manga, is getting a live-action adaptation from Masi Oka, CBS Studios, and Propagate Content.

Actor, special effect artist, and manga fan Masi Oka (best known for Heroes, Hawaii Five-0) has signed a deal with CBS Studios and Propagate Content to develop a television adaptation of the dark fantasy manga series Claymore in partnership with Japanese publishing company Shueisha. Oka will serve as executive producer alongside Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrell of Propagate Content banner, as well as Shueisha. A search is currently underway for a writer.

Written and illustrated by Norihiro Yagi, Claymore is set in a dark, medieval world where monsters called Yoma prey on humans and live among them in disguise; humanity's only hope is a new breed of warrior known as Claymores. Half human, half monster, these silver-eyed slayers possess supernatural strength but are condemned to fight their savage impulses or lose their humanity completely. A village is gripped by fear and paranoia when a Yoma claims six lives. The Claymore who is sent to slay the creature isn't what the villagers expect at all. In fact, she seems more monster than human. We're going to take a wild guess that Oka will not be playing the half-demonic, sword-swinging heroine.

The producers promise that a live-action series adaptation of Claymore will preserve the action and complex moral dilemmas of the original manga and the anime TV series. Sure, we've heard that before. We'd love to see CBS Studios pull off this combination of slashy-slashy, dismemberments, blood-spattering, and outright body horror. A good time will be had by all!

The anime version of Claymore is available in the U.S. on Crunchyroll. There was only one season. Of course, you should just read the manga series to get the whole story – including the ending – if seeing things moving around isn't a big deal for you. The manga was a hit, folks. How big a hit? Enough to have a box set of the entire series released. That's how popular!

