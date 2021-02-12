CM Punk Finally Answers the Question on Everyone's Minds

CM Punk had some spare time while lifting in the basement on Friday so he took to Twitter for an AMA with his followers. In the course of answer questions, Punk finally revealed the one thing everyone wants to know.

What? No, he didn't say whether he's coming back to wrestling. Don't you think we would have led with that in the headline? No, Punk has weighed in on which convenience store/food counter combo is the best: Sheetz or Wawa. And Punk sides with the denizens of New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania to say that Wawa is, in fact, the best.

WAWA is better. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

And he would know! Life on the road means that pro wrestlers have likely tried all the best regional fast food delicacies. We would have staked a Double Dutch Chocolat Milk from Wawa on Punk choosing the correct answer.

But that wasn't all Punk had to say. The retired wrestling star also revealed exactly how he would have laid out a match with fellow legend Stone Cold Steve Austin if Austin had agreed to come back or one more match with Punk while Punk was still active.

Would've been short. GTS, 1 2 3. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

A match with Chris Benoit, however, would have been more competitive. Punk was famously supposed to face Benoit at an ECW PPV the night Benoit murdered his family and killed himself. Punk claims he didn't know the finish of the match, but they did discuss their plans:

No idea. All we talked about was beating the piss out of each other. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

Punk also revealed how he takes his ice cream:

Mint chocolate chip on a sugar cone. Two scoops. 😃 — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

And while Punk remains coy about ever making a comeback himself, he does seem to be glad that Edge is getting to have one after all these years.

Super stoked for him to get a second act. And jealous of his abs. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

And as for that comeback, while it may indeed never happen, Punk did say there were some wrestlers in AEW he would like to work with.

I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that's not to say there are others, but those guys stick out. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

We hope you found this clickbait article about CM Punk's tweets as delightful and informative as we did. Just kidding. We don't really care what you think. But thank you for the clicks anyway.