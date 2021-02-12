CM Punk Finally Answers the Question on Everyone's Minds

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

CM Punk had some spare time while lifting in the basement on Friday so he took to Twitter for an AMA with his followers. In the course of answer questions, Punk finally revealed the one thing everyone wants to know.

CM Punk, master of social media [Screencap from WWE Broadcast]
What? No, he didn't say whether he's coming back to wrestling. Don't you think we would have led with that in the headline? No, Punk has weighed in on which convenience store/food counter combo is the best: Sheetz or Wawa. And Punk sides with the denizens of New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania to say that Wawa is, in fact, the best.

And he would know! Life on the road means that pro wrestlers have likely tried all the best regional fast food delicacies. We would have staked a Double Dutch Chocolat Milk from Wawa on Punk choosing the correct answer.

But that wasn't all Punk had to say. The retired wrestling star also revealed exactly how he would have laid out a match with fellow legend Stone Cold Steve Austin if Austin had agreed to come back or one more match with Punk while Punk was still active.

A match with Chris Benoit, however, would have been more competitive. Punk was famously supposed to face Benoit at an ECW PPV the night Benoit murdered his family and killed himself. Punk claims he didn't know the finish of the match, but they did discuss their plans:

Punk also revealed how he takes his ice cream:

And while Punk remains coy about ever making a comeback himself, he does seem to be glad that Edge is getting to have one after all these years.

And as for that comeback, while it may indeed never happen, Punk did say there were some wrestlers in AEW he would like to work with.

We hope you found this clickbait article about CM Punk's tweets as delightful and informative as we did. Just kidding. We don't really care what you think. But thank you for the clicks anyway.

About Jude Terror

A prophecy once said that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Sadly, that prophecy was wrong. Oh, Jude Terror was right. For ten years. About everything. But nobody listened. And so, Jude Terror has moved on to a more important mission: turning Bleeding Cool into a pro wrestling dirt sheet!

