CM Punk Will Face AEW Champion Hangman Page at Double or Nothing

CM Punk will challenge for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, facing champion Hangman Adam Page, as revealed on AEW Dynamite last night. And The Chadster has never been more upset about something in his entire life.

When CM Punk left WWE back in 2014, The Chadster had the same opinion as everyone else: good riddance! The Chadster was absolutely disgusted by Punk's famous pipe bomb promo, which was just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business. Punk didn't appreciate everything that WWE had done for his career, so The Chadster wasn't sad to see him go. But when Punk decided to come back to the ring, The Chadster absolutely feels that it should have been in WWE. Punk owed WWE that for all the trouble he put them through with those podcast interviews and lawsuits. Plus, everybody knows that working anywhere else after working in WWE is a downgrade.

But Punk didn't feel that way. He signed with AEW, claimed that AEW is the true professional wrestling company in America, and promptly began a new phase of his career that shows he still has what it takes to be a top wrestling star. Auughh man! So unfair! If Punk has those skills, he should be using them for WWE! Instead, CM Punk literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back and continues to very unfairly compete with his former employer, which just goes to show that he doesn't understand the first thing about the pro wrestling business, even as he has made it his mission to make this phase of his career a love letter to pro wrestling's past.

For Tony Khan, who has made it his own mission in life to torment The Chadster by booking quality pro wrestling shows in opposition of The Chadster's beloved WWE, this must seem like a really funny joke, but it's no joke for The Chadster, who hasn't been able to have sexual intercourse with his wife for three years thanks to sexual impotence caused by the existence of AEW. Double or Nothing takes place on May 29th in Las Vegas and will be available to watch on PPV, Bleacher Report, Fite, and NJPW World, depending on your geographical location, but if you have any respect for The Chadster at all, you will avoid watching it at all costs, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

