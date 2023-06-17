Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

CM Punk Won't Apologize, Takes Shot at Young Bucks on AEW Collision

CM Punk's AEW Collision promo saw him disrespect WWE fans, target Young Bucks, and bask in the cheers of a hot Chicago crowd. The Chadster disapproves! 🙄💔👎

AEW Collision tonight, folks, and The Chadster can't even begin to tell you how cheesed off he is. A new show to give that rascal Tony Khan even more chances to try and ruin The Chadster's beloved WWE? Auuughh man! So unfair! But let's get down to business, shall we? The show featured the return of CM Punk, who came out to push the boundaries of disrespect with his completely un-WWE promo to start the show. 😠👎

Punk strutted into the ring with a red bag in hand and sneakers tied around his neck, and it was clear the crowd was enthusiastically on his side. 🙄 The Chadster can't help but wonder if Punk returned to AEW just to spite WWE and, by proxy, The Chadster himself. He opened up by saying, "I don't know if you guys heard, but I'm tired of being nice." The Chadster could practically hear Tony Khan smirking in the corner.

As Punk continued, he talked about all the buildings he's sold out, musing on how his younger self would never have believed it. But then, Punk took a jab at WWE, saying he did it all riding the backs of passionate professional wrestling fans. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦

Of course, Punk couldn't resist addressing his supposed "haters," claiming that he's "the truth and the truth is painful." Is it really about the truth, or is Punk just fueling Tony Khan's obsession with ruining The Chadster's life? 🤔 Punk went on to say David Zaslav calls him "one bill Phil" because he's "the one true genuine article in a business full of counterfeit bucks," referencing the Young Bucks. Then he congratulated himself for this shoot comment and soaked in the cheers. Gee, way to stay humble, Phil. 🙄

The most potentially destructive part of Punk's promo, though, came when he revealed what was in the red bag: the AEW World Championship belt he held when he was suspended last year. Punk announced that the belt belongs to him until someone can pin or submit him. To top it off, he picked up the sneakers and gaslighted the Chicago crowd into believing they were boots. He said that a lot of people hope he'll leave them in the ring, but that he'll only do that when someone can fill the sneakers.

Everything about this promo reeked of what The Chadster loathes about AEW—a brazen disregard for the sanctity of WWE and its history. Punk has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, and it seems that AEW is gladly embracing the ensuing chaos.

But here's the silver lining for The Chadster: maybe Punk's massive ego will finally implode and bring AEW down with it. If there's one thing AEW doesn't understand about the wrestling business (or rather, one of many things), it's that promoting egomaniacal wrestlers will eventually lead to disaster. Remember what The Chadster always says: with great power comes great responsibility and, in this case, a whole lot of potential self-destruction. 💣🔥

The Chadster will be keeping a close eye on the rest of AEW Collision tonight, gritting his teeth as he endures the pain of monitoring Tony Khan's disrespectful plans for ruining WWE. Here's hoping AEW's anti-WWE antics blow up in their face. 💥🤞 And when Keighleyanne looks over from texting that guy Gary, she'll definitely agree with The Chadster's assessment: ACM Punk and AEW are just trying to get a rise out of us, and it ain't gonna work. ✊

