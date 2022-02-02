CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Effective Immediately

With a move on Wednesday that the 24-hour news channel reports left its staff shocked and reeling, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker has tendered his resignation, citing his failure to disclose what he characterized as a "consensual relationship" with a colleague (with the resignation effective immediately). "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," wrote Zucker in a memo to the news organization's staff.

Though Zucker did not name her specifically in his statement, his relationship is with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN. "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day," Gollust wrote in a statement. Expected to step down at the end of 2021, Zucker was asked to stay on through the ongoing Discovery/WarnerMedia merger to ease the transition."I have accepted Jeff Zucker's resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years. We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters," wrote WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in an email memo to the staff. Here's a look at the tweet from CNN's chief media correspondent and Reliable Sources anchor Brian Stelter first breaking the news earlier today:

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022