Cobra Kai Season 3 Set for January 2021 Premiere; Season 4 Confirmed

Well, that didn't take long. Less than a day after Netflix cruelly teased Cobra Kai fans about Miguel's (Xolo Maridueña) potential third season fate, the streaming service decided to play nice on Friday with two scoops of good news. First, the Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring Karate Kid sequel series has been given a fourth season pick-up. But wait! There's more! The aforementioned third season will be arriving a little earlier in 2021 than we expected- January 8, 2021, to be precise.

Now here's a look at the announcement trailer for not just the series' third season return as well as the Season 4 renewal reveal:

In August, series co-creator Jon Hurwitz revealed to CBR that all of the film trilogy's characters are potentially in play (as it clearly appears in the brief season 3 scene above): "We love The Karate Kid trilogy and anyone who has seen Seasons 1 and 2 has seen us make references to all three of the original Karate Kid films. And we also say that it's our belief that anything that has happened in a movie Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of the Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in the Miyagi-Verse." Hurwitz continued, "Any character who has lived within this Miyagi-Verse has potential to show up at some point on Cobra Kai and I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally discussed pretty much every person who has appeared in those films, from these large characters you're talking about, like the Terry Silvers of the world, to the most minor characters who had one or two lines."

That said, as fun as it is to bring these characters back for the fans it's important that the characters they use bring something meaningful to the series' overall narrative: "We view that as all characters who live in our universe and, at any moment in time, have the potential to show up as long as they're relevant to the present-day story that we're telling and don't feel like they're thrown in there for cameo purposes or for simply for nostalgia's sake," Hurwitz explained. "There needs to be a real, dramatic reason [in] present-day why any of these characters would be relevant to our story. I can say that, going forward, we should expect more characters from The Karate Kid films to return but I can't say who or when or pretty much anything beyond that."