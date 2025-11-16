Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Code Geass - Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Launches on Blu-Ray in Feb 2026

Fan favourite anime series Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Seasons 1 and 2) are finally ready to launch on Blu-Ray in February 2026.

Article Summary Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Blu-ray releases for Seasons 1 and 2 drop February 3rd, 2026.

Each season set features exclusive art cards and packed special features for collectors and fans.

Includes episode commentaries, picture dramas, English voice cast interviews, and more extras.

Pre-orders available through the Crunchyroll Store along with additional home video offerings.

From Sunrise, the studio behind Mobile Suit Gundam and Cowboy Bebop, celebrate the 20th anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion when Crunchyroll rereleases Season 1 and 2 on Blu-ray on February 3rd, 2026. Revisit Area 11 in the iconic, futuristic series where the exiled Lelouch sets out to recreate the world anew when he is granted the power of Geass, the ability to command others.

Each Blu-ray set will include an exclusive art card, Lelouch vi Britannia with Season 1, and Suzaku Kururugi with Season 2. Special features will include various episode commentaries from the Japanese cast, picture drama mini-episodes, and more.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Season 1

Exiled Britannian prince Lelouch Lamperouge can make anyone live, fight, or die by his will, thanks to the Geass. Given to him by the mysterious C.C., Lelouch can finally avenge his mother's death. But is this gift a blessing or a curse?

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Season 1 – Exclusives One art card



Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Season 1 – Special Features Episode Commentaries Picture Drama Episodes English Voice Actor Interviews: Johnny Yong Bosch, Yuri Lowenthal, Kate Higgins, Karen Strassman Textless Opening and Ending Songs



Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Season 2

The Holy Britannian Empire confronts the Black Knights, who struggle to function without their leader. Although Lelouch still lives, he's been brainwashed and remembers nothing of his time as Zero. To save the revolution, they'll need their Black Prince, memories, and all.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Season 2 – Exclusives One art card



Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 – Season 2 – Special Features Episode Commentaries Picture Drama Episodes Extra Flash: Baba Theater Redux Episodes Broadcast Version of Next Turn (1-24) Textless Opening and Ending Songs



Crunchyroll February 2026 Blu-Ray Lineup

The hit series is essentially the entire February Blu-ray release lineup. Everything will be available for pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store or other retailers, as listed, along with many additional home video offerings.

