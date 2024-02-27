Posted in: NBC, Netflix, TV, YouTube | Tagged: chevy chase, community, joel mchale, michael rosenbaum, nbc, netflix, peacock

Community: Joel McHale on Dislocating Chevy Chase's Shoulder & More

Joel McHale revisited life on the set of Community with Chevy Chase during the latest Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast episode.

Article Summary Joel McHale talks set stories and Chevy Chase conflicts during Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast.

McHale recalls dislocating Chase's shoulder during 'advanced horseplay'.

Chase shared his frustrations with working on Community on Maron's WTF podcast.

Some members of the Community cast responded to Chase's feelings about the show.

As the wheels continue turning in some very promising ways for Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie, we're getting a chance to hear what Joel McHale has to say during this week's episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. Over the course of the hour, McHale and Rosenbaum cover a wide range of subjects – from McHale's "workaholism" and his thoughts on therapy to previous projects that he's been offered in the past and learning that it's okay to fail sometimes – and, of course, Community. After sharing what it was like filming the beloved series earlier in the episode (which you can check out above), Rosenbaum shifted the topic to Chevy Chase and the well-documented difficulties the cast had with the Saturday Night Live veteran. Rosenbaum shared how he never saw that side of Chase until an exchange he had during a convention when actress Beverly D'Angelo brought him over to meet Chase and pose for a picture with him. That's when McHale reminded Rosenbaum that McHale included a chapter on Chase and how to physically fight him (with a foldout step-by-step guide) in his 2016 book, Thanks for the Money: How to Use My Life Story to Become the Best Joel McHale You Can Be.

When asked if he actually ever "fight… fists" with Chase, McHale responded, "multiple times," adding, "There was pushing and shoving… yeah." After Rosenbaum responds with understandable disbelief, McHale adds, "It was 'advanced horseplay.'" When Rosenbaum asked if it was "fun" fighting, McHale makes it clear "it wasn't fun." When things would get "contentious," Rosenbaum asked if the producers would step in to separate them – and that's where we learn from McHale that he allegedly dislocated Chase's shoulder at one point during one of their instances of "advanced horseplay." From there, McHale shared how his initial meeting with Chase was a warning sign before touching upon Chase's comments during his conversation with Marc Maron for Maron's WTF with Marc Maron podcast from September 2023.

"I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained… Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn't hard-hitting enough for me," was one of the stones thrown during the interview. Chase shared with Maron additional thoughts about his time on the series, his frustrations, and why he and the show's producers parted ways. When it came to his character, Chase said that he was fine with his role – but he apparently grew less interested in being part of an ensemble and what that would entail. "I didn't mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn't want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much." As he did shortly after the comments went live last fall, McHale reaffirms the belief that he and several cast members have expressed in response. No one was keeping Chase there – if he wasn't happy, he could've walked at any point.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!