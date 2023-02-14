Community Movie Eyes Summer Filming; Alison Brie Shares Update Reportedly looking to film this summer, Community star Alison Brie shared a quick update & some thoughts on the upcoming movie.

From 2009-2015, the Dan Harmon sitcom Community found a solid and self-sufficient audience that earned the series a cult classic title years after wrapping. Due to that particular level of love from fans, there's always been discussion of continuing the Community world in the form of a film, (even prior to the series' conclusion) becoming an annual topic from those involved in order to keep a follow-up project alive. Now, seven years after ending its well-received run, a Community movie is poised to revisit Harmon's comedy title as a Peacock original — with publicly discussed plans to shoot this summer. During a recent interview between AV Club and one of the series' central roles, star Alison Brie was asked about the upcoming production and teased her excitement despite a bumpy path in order to finally move forward.

"Well, it's happening. We're doing it for Peacock, we are allegedly shooting it this summer, [which] is the most that I know. I saw Joel and Danny last week and I was like, 'Joooooel, where's the script? What's the plan?' And he was kind of just bouncing around. I think right now, it's just a matter of everybody's schedule. Most of us have all signed on to do it, everyone who's in is in, and now everyone is kind of assessing their schedules and hoping that we can make it work to shoot it this summer."

A Community Movie is Still Coming… Seriously!

When then asked if this is still a step in the right direction, Brie goes on to add, "That's great! I say this with a hint of [sighs] I don't trust it! I'm not a skeptic, I do believe that the 'Community 'movie will get made. It's been sold—to Peacock! But because of everything we went through on that show… I'll believe it when I see it. It's not until I'm on set that I'll be like, 'We're making it!' In the meantime, I've just been having that anticipatory excitement feeling… This is the most hopeful any of us have been in a long time." With plans for the film to shoot this summer after years of being strung along, here's hoping that Peacock and the team at its core are able to make the project a reality (eventually).