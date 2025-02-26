Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Consider Phlebas, Iain M. Banks, The Culture

Consider Phlebas: Classic Iain M. Banks Sci Fi Novel in Development

Consider Phlebas, the first novel in Iain M. Banks' classic Science Fiction series "The Culture," is being developed as a series by Amazon.

Amazon MGM Studios is developing the science fiction TV series Consider Phlebas from the classic Science Fiction novel by the late, great Iain M. Banks, the first in his classic 10-book The Culture series about an interstellar post-scarcity utopian society run by advanced AI starships as they try to intervene in intergalactic wars against expansionist civilizations. Interior Chinatown creator Charles Yu, who has also written for Westworld, is writing and executive producing. The potential series is also executive produced by Nomadland Oscar winner and The Eternals director Chloé Zhao through her production company Books of Shadows, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, as well as Adele Banks.

In Consider Phlebas, while war rages between the utopian Culture and the Idiran Empire, a newly-birthed infant Culture Ship AI "Mind" takes refuge on a forbidden planet. Both Horza, a shape-shifting mercenary and his mercenary crew working for the Idirans, and Balveda, a "Special Circumstances" Culture agent, have been tasked with retrieving it to tip the balance in a galaxy-spanning conflict. Consider Phlebas pits sentience against AI in an epic and bloody quest across the cosmos. as Horza and Balveda race against time to beat each other to retrieve the AI. As the story unfolds, it becomes apparent that the Idirans are a genocidal empire of religious fanatics, and The Culture is fighting for its right to exist. Care to guess who the good guys really are in the story? Amazon Studios first worked with Plan B to adapt Consider Phlebas six years ago as Prime Video was just getting into genre/sci-fi series in a major way with the mega rights deal for The Lord of the Rings TV series. Consider Phlebas was originally developed by Utopia creator Dennis Kelly as a writer; the streamer rescued canceled Syfy drama The Expanse, which was followed by the green light for shows like The Wheel of Time, The Boys, The Peripheral, and Fallout. Amazon is still. That first version of Consider Phlebas TV incarnation was dropped, and this announcement is the first news of a new version. Whether it makes it to a series greenlight remains to be seen. Consider Phlebas is considered a Science Fiction classic amongst the many in Banks' Culture series.

