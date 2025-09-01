Countdown, Gen V, WWE Clash in Paris & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Dean Cain/Gov. Gavin Newsom, WWE Clash in Paris, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Countdown, FX's American Horror Story, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's The Boys & Gen V, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Disney+'s Andor, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 1, 2025:

Dean Cain Not Hurt by ICE Training; Gavin Newsom Raises a Good Point

Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Win at Clash in Paris; Take That, AEW

American Horror Story Spotlights Sarah Paulson, Lana's "Asylum" Escape

Becky Lynch Defeats Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris; Tony Khan Wrecked

Wyatt Sicks Retain at WWE Clash in Paris, Literally Destroying AEW

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser: A New World Awaits

The Boys: V52 Expo Brings Big Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) Updates

Countdown Season Finale: "Your People Are in Danger" Trailer Released

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 "Done": Ross Duffer Teases Episodes 3 & 4

Gen V Season 2 Teaser: Sister Sage, Homelander Checks In & Much More

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Preview: Your Guide to the Premium Live Event

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teaser: Crunchyroll Release in January 2026

Andor Has a Fan in Ewan McGregor; Realizes He Can't Be in "Season 3"

Countdown Showrunner on Season 2 Status, Fan Interactions & More

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat on Billie Piper, What Makes a Good Doctor

Jon Culshaw Is The Twelfth Doctor in The Daily LITG, 31st August 2025

Doctor Who, SNL/Taylor Swift, Dean Cain & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Andor Creator Can't See Himself Doing Something This Ambitious Again

Strange New Worlds: Patton Oswalt on Going Vulcan, Star Trek's Legacy

Doctor Who Writer on Big Finish Adapting "Lost' Seventh Doctor Story

