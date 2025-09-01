Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Countdown, Gen V, WWE Clash in Paris & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dean Cain/Gov. Gavin Newsom, WWE Clash in Paris, Doctor Who, Countdown, Gen V, Stranger Things 5, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Dean Cain/Gov. Gavin Newsom, WWE Clash in Paris, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Countdown, FX's American Horror Story, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's The Boys & Gen V, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Disney+'s Andor, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 1, 2025:
Dean Cain Not Hurt by ICE Training; Gavin Newsom Raises a Good Point
Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Win at Clash in Paris; Take That, AEW
American Horror Story Spotlights Sarah Paulson, Lana's "Asylum" Escape
Becky Lynch Defeats Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris; Tony Khan Wrecked
Wyatt Sicks Retain at WWE Clash in Paris, Literally Destroying AEW
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser: A New World Awaits
The Boys: V52 Expo Brings Big Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) Updates
Countdown Season Finale: "Your People Are in Danger" Trailer Released
Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 "Done": Ross Duffer Teases Episodes 3 & 4
Gen V Season 2 Teaser: Sister Sage, Homelander Checks In & Much More
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Preview: Your Guide to the Premium Live Event
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teaser: Crunchyroll Release in January 2026
Andor Has a Fan in Ewan McGregor; Realizes He Can't Be in "Season 3"
Countdown Showrunner on Season 2 Status, Fan Interactions & More
Doctor Who: Steven Moffat on Billie Piper, What Makes a Good Doctor
Jon Culshaw Is The Twelfth Doctor in The Daily LITG, 31st August 2025
Doctor Who, SNL/Taylor Swift, Dean Cain & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Andor Creator Can't See Himself Doing Something This Ambitious Again
Strange New Worlds: Patton Oswalt on Going Vulcan, Star Trek's Legacy
Doctor Who Writer on Big Finish Adapting "Lost' Seventh Doctor Story
