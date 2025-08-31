Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Andor Has a Fan in Ewan McGregor; Realizes He Can't Be in "Season 3"

Andor has a fan in Ewan McGregor as the Obi-Wan Kenobi star raves about the Star Wars series - before realizing why he can't be in Season 3.

Article Summary Ewan McGregor recently binged Andor and became an instant fan of the Star Wars spin-off series.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi star joked about wanting to join Andor Season 3 before realizing its set timeline.

McGregor realized there won’t be an Andor Season 3, as the story leads directly into Rogue One.

He remains hopeful for more Obi-Wan adventures while praising Andor’s gripping political storyline.

As the expression goes, "Better late than never," but Ewan McGregor revealed that he finally discovered Andor and can't wait to see what comes next, until he realized Tony Gilroy's series' true purpose, which was intended to be two seasons. Speaking at Fan Expo 2025 in Chicago, joined by Hayden Christensen, who plays his best frenemy Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, he spoke about getting drawn into Star Wars' first dedicated political thriller series.

Andor: Ewan McGregor Loves the Diego Luna-Starred Series

"I missed it when it came out. I always come to things late," McGregor told the Aug. 17 crowd (via Entertainment Weekly). "I watched the first episode of it at home with my little boy, and then I realized what everyone was talking about." The Obi-Wan Kenobi star was instantly hooked. "I watched all of the first seasons and all of the second season just on my own without him because I just couldn't wait to get through it all. I thought it was great. I really liked it."

As the A Gentleman in Moscow star continued to rave about the series, he couldn't wait to see what's next. "I got really excited. I was thinking, 'I think I'm in this timeline, I think I could be in season 3!' And I got super excited," McGregor recalled. "And then I realized, 'Oh no… There can't be a season 3!'" Ewan, there already is a "season three," it's called Rogue One (2016), and spoiler alert! Everyone dies. Also, your character WILL be in "season four," but they recast your role with Oscar-winner Sir Alec Guinness, and it's called A New Hope (1977). Sorry, you had to find out that way.

At the very least, McGregor can sit on his hands waiting for Disney's call if they're interested in pursuing a season two of his live-action Obi-Wan series or any of the several Star Wars projects currently in development. For more, you can check out the entire story. In the meantime, Rogue One, both seasons of Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and A New Hope are available on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!