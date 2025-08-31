Posted in: TV | Tagged: Jon Culshaw, newlitg

Jon Culshaw Is The Twelfth Doctor in The Daily LITG, 31st August 2025

Jon Culshaw Is The Twelfth Doctor was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Jon Culshaw cast as the Twelfth Doctor for Big Finish's Doctor Who audio adventures, dominating pop culture news

Jon Culshaw Is The Twelfth Doctor and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, IDW departures

LITG two years ago, WWE, AEW, NFL

LITG three years ago, Dream Of A Thousand Todds

LITG four years ago, Letitia Wright is Black Panther

LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Mad Men and Philadelphia

LITG six years ago, Better Call Saul, Black Panther, Brian Wood

That was quite a story when it ran a year ago. It's still one now.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.

inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra. Clara Noto , artist on Conan, Red Sonja.

, artist on Conan, Red Sonja. Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.

letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead. Cyril Jordan , artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.

, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland. Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.

creator of Mythography. Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels

creator of Bullets & Angels Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

