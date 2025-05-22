Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Countdown, Reacher Season 4, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Revival, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Reacher, Doctor Who, South Park, Criminal Minds, Countdown & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SYFY's Revival, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, DC High Volume's Batman: The Long Halloween, ABC's Scrubs, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, TBS's AEW Dynamite, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Prime Video's Reacher, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Disney+'s Zombies 4, Comedy Central's South Park, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Prime Video's Countdown, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, HBO's The Mortician, Netflix's Bet, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Revival, John Mulaney, Scrubs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Reacher, Doctor Who, South Park, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Countdown, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 22, 2025:

Revival: Melanie Scrofano on Key Dana Cypress/Wynonna Earp Difference

John Mulaney Goes Live TONIGHT with Weaver, Lyonne, Sedaris & More!

Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 5: Poison Ivy Has Eyes For Bruce

Scrubs: Zach Braff Reportedly Set to Return for ABC Sequel Series

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Now Wants to Be Known as "Rob Mac"

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 7: Unstable Stabler?

AEW Dynamite Mocks Smash Mouth with All-Star Trios Match

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Works Its Red-Carpet Magic in NYC

Reacher Season 4 Is "Most Intensely Physical Season Yet": Ritchson

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale "The Reality War" Overview, Runtime Set

Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires Releases New Poster

South Park Creators Offer One Fan a Chance to Be a Permanent Resident

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E03 Clip: Is Voit's Memory Returning?

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on Meachum/Dean, Getting His "Tom Cruise On"

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox, Ritter Hit The Gym After Season 2 Filming

Criminal Minds: Evolution in The Daily LITG 21st of May 2025

The Mortician Trailer Previews HBO's New True-Crime Docuseries

Laugh It Forward: VOD Stand-Up Comedy Series Yucks It Up This June

Buffy, Peppa Pig, Avatar: The Last Airbender: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Is All About The Rani This Week

Bet: Hunter Cardinal on Honoring Source Material, Simon Berry & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!