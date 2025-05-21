Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, Jessica Jones

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox, Ritter Hit The Gym After Season 2 Filming

Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and fitness coach Naqam Washington checked in from the gym after a day filming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Earlier this month, fans of Marvel's Netflix series run were given yet another reason to get excited for the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. That's when Krysten Ritter came out to join Cox onstage during Disney's Upfronts to announce that she would be reprising her role as Jessica Jones. "It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and 'The Defenders' and now joining the MCU," Ritter shared with the audience. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!" Now, thanks to transformational fitness coach Naqam Washington, we're getting a chance to check out Cox, Ritter, and Washington checking in from some post-filming training. First, it's great to see Cox and Ritter together. Second, that means Ritter is already back in full-on "Jessica Jones" mode.

"I am the safest man in NY! Protected by Daredevil and Jessica Jones! Hitting the gym after filming all day! I love my job! Happy and grateful to be part of this process!"

"It's all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026," Scardapane wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, signaling that the wait for the second season wouldn't be nearly as long as fans expected:

In case you didn't know, filming on the second season is already underway – but that doesn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

