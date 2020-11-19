Coyote: CBS All Access Sets Michael Chiklis Border Drama for January

Border Patrol Agent Ben Clemens (Michael Chiklis) has spent over the past three decades protecting the U.S. borders from threats to the nation- but now times have changed. Clemens now finds himself in a position of having to work for the very people he's spent most of his life fighting against. But as Clemens experiences life on the other side of the wall, he soon realizes that his black-and-white views of the world no longer hold up to the cold, hard facts. Clemens will find his ideologies challenged and his loyalties questioned when CBS All Access premieres all six episodes of crime drama Coyote on Thursday, January 7, 2021- when it becomes all too clear that some of the deadliest threats he faces are "red, white, and blue."

Joining the Emmy Award-winner Chiklis (The Shield, American Horror Story) on the streaming series is Juan Pablo Raba as Juan Diego "El Catrin" Zamora, the head of a small family cartel in Mexico, as well as Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Julio Cedillo, and newcomer Emy Mena. Here a look at Coyote, set to premiere on January 7, 2021, on CBS All Access:

COYOTE is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Emmy Award-winning executive producer Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad) directed the series premiere and second episode and serves as an executive producer on the series. David Graziano (American Gods, Southland) serves as showrunner. Co-creators Graziano, Michael Carnes, and Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock) also serve as executive producers and writers on the series. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment, and Chiklis also serve as executive producers.