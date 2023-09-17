Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max

Creature Commandos "All Ready to Go," "No Delay": Frank Grillo

Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) reassured fans that the DC Studios animated series is "all ready to go."

The last time we checked in with how things were going with DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos, David Harbour (Stranger Things), aka Eric Frankenstein, had some pretty promising things to say about the project (more on that in a minute). But with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes not showing any ends in sight (get your act together, AMPTP), a lot of folks out there are wondering if their shows will end up being delayed. Thanks to an update from Frank Grillo, aka Rick Flag Sr., we're secure in knowing that the series is still on its original track for a 2024 debut. Here's a screencap of Grillo reaffirming the timeline:

Creature Commandos "Hilarious," "Wildly Funny Stuff": Harbour

"We recorded a bunch of stuff. I mean, not only do I get to play in the DC Universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC Universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written," Harbour shared during a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview with Collider. "It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious, and I can't wait for people to see it."

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!