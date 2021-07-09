Crime Scene Kitchen Season 1 E07 Review: Christmas Is Coming Early!

Welcome back to FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen, where host Joel McHale says some witty lines, Judges Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone look stern and judge-y, and the kitchen competition is heating up! All the remaining bakers in the competition are all together, meaning we are officially in the quarter-finals on this week's edition of Crime Scene Kitchen– here's a look at what went down.

In the dessert round, the clues were icing, a recipe titled "Grandma's Famous Christmas ___", pecans, yeast, eggs, and butter. Luis & Natalie made a chocolate orange babka that sadly was raw and nowhere near up to their usual standards inside or out; Donte & Cory made delicious and beautiful pecan cinnamon rolls, similar to Erinn & Amanda's orange cinnamon rolls and Nashville couple Lorie & Jason's cinnamon rolls. Both mother/child duos guessed a sweet dough wreath owing to the Christmas clue, however mother-daughter duo Emma & Leslie had a little trouble deciding and thus ran into timing issues when it came down to the bake, and served the judges a nearly-raw wreath.

The mystery dessert for the round is a sweet bread wreath, with pecans and an orange swirl icing drizzle, which means Thomas & Cathy win the round with their family's sweet bread wreath and earn the extra clue. The cocoa powder was unused, meaning Luis & Natalie's babka was a result of the red herring. In the showpiece round, the crime scene kitchen held almond flour, real flowers, ombre pink food coloring, and styrofoam shreds.

Corey & Dante made a dacquoise with macarons on top, Thomas & Cathy made a cake (owing to the flour and sugar by the sheet pans) with macarons on top, and the other four remaining teams made macaron towers. The herd was correct in this round as the mystery show piece was a pink ombre macaron tower with lavender ganache filling. Lorie & Jason's tower was the most accurate, meaning they win the round and advance. Sadly, Dante & Corey were sent home, owing to their track record vs Thomas & Cathy's, since they were both so far off this round.

Next week means one week closer to the semi-finals on FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen with only five dessert detectives remaining in the competition to guess what's going on in the mystery kitchen. Tune in Wednesday nights on Fox.

