Crime Scene: Netflix Series Examines The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, CA, has been the subject of many mysteries as it stands tall in the city of angels, but there's a recent case that still baffles those intrigued by true crime. Once it was announced that Netflix would be taking on this case, that of the vanishing of Elisa Lam, many started looking forward to a deeper dive into her disappearance and what this infamous hotel had to do with it. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, is a 4-part documentary series coming to Netflix on February 10th. Lam appeared on security footage from the hotel and the hotel's elevator in a strange set of behavior, as she looked around and hid as though she was running from something or someone.

This all was captured in February of 2013, with the video footage circulating later online going viral with many utterly confused by what they saw.

The trailer released on the Netflix series shows the Cecil Hotel in a unique light by examining not only the Elisa Lam case but also the killers who've called it home and the odd happenings that have occurred there. The series is directed by Joe Berlinger, who directed Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Interviews with hotel employees and some guests will be featured alongside discussion with those who investigated the case of Elisa Lam. The vanishing of this college student and tourist from the Cecil Hotel is finally getting a deep dive with this series. The trailer gives quick but fascinating examinations of how the combination of a hotel's deadly legacy and a missing woman is a recipe for true crime intrigue. Let us know in the comments below if you're going to watch this series when it starts streaming.