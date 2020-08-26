Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series

This morning, Critical Role and Titmouse released a new video showing off The Legend Of Vox Machina for Amazon Prime. It's been over a year since the Kickstarter ended for the project, and while we haven't heard much about the series since it went into production, we do know the two teams have been working hard together to produce the scripts and get the episodes animated. The animated series will revolve around the show's first campaign and its cast of characters, first starting off with an original story and then moving onto one of the most popular storylines in the entire run as they will focus on The Briarwoods. In order to do all of that, there was a lot of work that needed to be done on the scripts to both captures the feeling and humor of the original run while also adapting it for a series broken into 30-minute episodes.

This latest video gives you nearly 10 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage of them working on the show to do just that, with interviews involving people from the show and the animation studio as they put everything together. For hardcore fans of Critical Role, this is a bit of an appetizer before the main course as you're getting to see the characters and settings from the series slowly be brought to life in a brand new medium. There's still no official word as to when the series will premier on the platform, and with COVID-19 getting in the way of everything in Hollywood, we're certain production probably hit a speedbump or two along the way. But it's still awesome to see the progression and how far its come since the idea was announced back in April 2019.