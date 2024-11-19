Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Aldis Hodge, Cross, Stacie Greenwell

Cross: Stacie Greenwell Talks Prime Video Series, Aldis Hodge & More

Cross star Stacie Greenwell spoke with us about her role as Det. Shawna De Lackner, Aldis Hodge being her favorite Alex Cross, and much more.

Cross showrunner Ben Watkins has so many resources to pull from when it comes to James Patterson's "Alex Cross" book series, with 32 titles to date. He decided to go a different route from the films and create an original universe for Amazon's Prime Video with Aldis Hodge as the title character. It's a challenge embraced by co-star Stacie Greenwell, who plays Detective Shawna de Lackner, an original TV series character as a fan of the films that starred Morgan Freeman. The actress spoke to Bleeding Cool about how Cross provided a unique opportunity she wasn't afforded in previous shows, immersing herself in the world, how Watkins brought the best out of everyone, Hodge's on-screen presence, and joking with co-star Isaiah Mustafa.

Stacie Greenwell on the Brave the New World of Prime Video's 'Cross'

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Cross?'

I'm a fan of films and the idea of this character being able to grow through a television show, see that world, and dive deeper. It was exciting for me. When I got an opportunity, I was ready [laughs].

How did you prep for the role of Det Shawna De Lackner? Have you read any of James Patterson's novels, or did you go based on the films?

I knew this was in a new world. Alex Cross and some of the other characters [in the series] are from the books. My character isn't in the book, so I focused on the materials because I only had a few days [laughs]. I focused on understanding the material and script given to me. I also looked at several real detectives on television from those true crime and reality shows. I looked at how they solved cases and interacted with each other. I let that help create the role.

What's it like working with Ben Watkins and helping to bring his vision to life, and how do you describe the atmosphere on set?

He is wonderful. Ben is kind and funny. He's such a jokester, and we always laugh. Anytime I see him, I prepare for him to say something hilarious. He's smart and multitalented. I love working with Ben, and it's been a pleasure filming the show. He's put together quite a cast. Everybody is not only talented, but they're so nice, and it feels like a family. He built a family for all of us, so it's not just what you see on television, off-screen, too. We get along, laugh, and have a good time. I love Ben, and he's done such a great job with this show.

Can you talk about Aldis Hodge's on-screen presence, and is there something that you can distinguish from his portrayal of Alex Cross compared to Morgan Freeman, Idris Elba, and Tyler Perry?

That's a good question. Everybody brings their own flavor. Aldis is younger and there's something cool about how he plays the character. Everybody brought their energy. In real life, Aldis is a smart, cool, and funny guy. You get to see some of his humor in the world carry through on the show, and in real life, Aldis is funny. Everybody brings their own thing, but maybe I'm biased. Aldis is my favorite. The first movie I saw was with Morgan, and I loved and believed him as Alex. Now that I see Aldis, there's no going back [laughs]. He's my favorite, with all due respect.

What was it like working with your other co-stars like Isaiah [Mustafa], Juanita [Jennings], Sharon [Taylor], and Jennifer [Wigmore]?

Fun, like I said, everybody is so nice and funny. Isaiah and I cut up all the time. We can't be together without laughing about something, and then, our characters have a little "fun" with each other because sometimes we give each other a hard time. At the end of the day, like a family, even on screen, and sometimes even with brothers and sisters, they fight a little bit, but they love each other. I always have an extra special time anytime we have a scene together.

What's been your biggest challenge in 'Cross', and how do you compare this to your other work?

The biggest challenge…it was very cold [laughs] when we shot this first season. I normally live in L.A., so I'm usually in warm weather. I had to adjust for that; otherwise, it was great seeing a character develop the way I do with this one. I played a lot of guest stars in the past, where I might appear in two, five, or six episodes. To be able to do a whole season as this character…well, two seasons at this point as the character, it's been different. I've never had that opportunity to grow, change, and see what happens next with a character. It's been extra nice for me to be able to inhabit this character for as long as I have now.

Are there elements from the books or films we might see evoked or referenced on the show? Perhaps some Easter eggs to other stories?

Alex's parents are taken by the books. Some of the other characters are also straight from the book, but the world is different we've created with this series. A lot of the stories are tied to what's happening now. Many will be able to relate to some of the issues we face in the series. It's a new take on some of the characters.

Season one of Cross, which also stars Alona Tal, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold is available on Prime Video.

