Cross Preview: Check Out Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross In Action (VIDEO)

It's Alex Cross doing what he does best in a new look at Prime Video and Showrunner and EP Ben Watkins' Aldis Hodge-starring series Cross.

Stemming from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, and based on the characters from bestselling author James Patterson's best-selling "Alex Cross" book series, Prime Video and Showrunner and EP Ben Watkins' Aldis Hodge-starring Cross spotlights Alex Cross (Hodge), a detective and forensic psychologist who is uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife's murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

With the series set to premiere on November 14th, we're getting a sneak preview of Hodge's Cross in action in an interrogation room. Let's just say that if you're on the other side of the table, you don't stand a chance. The preview comes courtesy of New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), with Hodge, Watkins, and cast members Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, and Ryan Eggold taking part in a panel moderated by MSNBC's Joy Reid.

Joining Hodge for the Prime Video series are Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, Johnny Ray Gill, and Ryan Eggold. In what was a very good sign of what's to come, the Prime Video series was renewed for a second season back in May of this year – and that included some early casting news. When the series returns for Season 2, Wes Chatham (Ahsoka), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls) Jeanine Mason (Upload) will join the cast – with Gill upped to a series regular role.

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive produces the series via his Blue Monday Productions banner, with series star Hodge also producing. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also serve as executive producers, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce for Skydance Television – with the streaming series produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television.

