Cruel Summer Season 2 Ep. 1 Preview: Megan Likes Her Personal Space Returning for a second season on June 5th, here's a look at a new sneak preview for the Season 2 opener of Freeform's Cruel Summer.

With this Monday bringing the second season premiere of Freeform, Bert V. Royal & showrunner Elle Triedman's Cruel Summer, we have another sneak preview to pass along for the season opener, S02E01 "Welcome to Chatham." After our previous two looks at Megan (Sadie Stanley) & Isabella's (Lexi Underwood) growing bond, we're getting a look back to when Megan first learned that Isabella was coming to stay with them. Between Megan's concerns for her personal space and her mom's final words, you can't walk away from the following clip without feeling about a hundred pounds worth of foreboding (which is an impressive feat to pull off in less than a minute).

Here's a look at the newest sneak preview for the second-season return of Freeform's Cruel Summer that was released earlier today – followed by a look at what we know about the season so far (with the series returning on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET with a two-episode season premiere):

Cruel Summer Season 2 Previews & More

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of "Cruel Summer" follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood), and Megan's best friend Luke (Griffin Gluck), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2 stars Stanley, Underwood, Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore (with Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza recurring):

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 1 "Welcome to Chatham": In Summer 1999, small-town computer genius Megan resents the arrival of outgoing and mysterious foreign exchange student Isabella. Little does she know how her life will change by Summer 2000.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 2 "Ride or Die": In Summer 1999, Isabella grows closer to Luke while struggling to connect with Megan. In Winter 1999, Isabella searches for justice following the disastrous Christmas party.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 3 "Bloody Knuckles": In Summer 1999, Megan and Isabella bond during an overnight at the Chambers' cabin. Luke tries to stand up to Brent but ends up causing more problems for his dad. Suspicions are raised after fingerprints are found on the gun that shot Luke

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 4 "Springing a Leak": In Summer 1999, Megan wants to be adventurous and makes fake IDs for the gang. In Winter 1999, a burst pipe leads the Landrys and Isabella to a messy night at the Chambers' house. Isabella wants to help but is met with resistance from Megan.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 5 "All I Want for Christmas": In Summer 1999, Isabella is rocked by a surprise visit from her past. In Winter 1999, Isabella's concerns for Megan lead her to some surprising news. In Summer 2000, family loyalties are tested.

Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple, with the series distributed internationally by eOne.

