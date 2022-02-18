Crunchyroll Anime Streaming App Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Anime fans rejoice! You can start streaming anime on your Nintendo Switch consoles via the new Crunchyroll app that you can download from today! That Switch or Switch OLED isn't just for playing Anime Crossing or Pokemon anymore. Now you can catch up on Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer Kimitsu no Yaiba, One Piece, Komi Can't Communicate, or your favourite high school or isekai series right from your handheld or mounted to your widescreen TV, you lucky weebs!

Fans have more ways to enjoy anime everywhere with the new Crunchyroll application launching worldwide today on Nintendo Switch™. Combining the best of both living room and mobile experiences, fans can enjoy more than 1,000 series and 30,000 episodes on the Crunchyroll app, including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and One Piece, through their Nintendo Switch™ console either docked at home or taken on the go, complete with offline viewing support.

With this launch, Crunchyroll will become the first streaming application to offer offline viewing on Nintendo Switch™ and one of a limited number of SVOD apps on the gaming console. Fans can access the Crunchyroll app to enjoy ad-supported anime or through their Crunchyroll subscription to enjoy unlimited ad-free anime, with simulcast series streaming day and date with the premiere in Japan.

Created for the global anime community and powered by Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology, the application allows users to enjoy their anime in TV mode, with their console docked and plugged into a television, in tabletop mode, which allows fans to share their anime with others, or in handheld mode, to pick up and experience with Joy-Con controllers attached.

Crunchyroll, the global anime brand that offers fans a full experience with their favorite anime series beyond streaming, is also available through iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

The Crunchyroll app can be downloaded from the Nintendo Store now.