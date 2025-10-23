Crunchyroll Anime Streaming Channel Takes Flight on Delta Airlines

Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: black clover, Delta Airlines, Solo Leveling

Delta Airline flights will get anime streaming from Crunchyroll in November, including series Black Clover, Solo Leveling, and Fruits Basket

Across more than 165,000 seatback screens, travelers will soon be able to enjoy select episodes from the action-packed adventure Black Clover, the slice of life My Roommate is a Cat, the romantic comedy Horimiya, the beloved Fruits Basket, and the dark fantasy epic Solo Leveling, which won Anime of the Year at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. These fan-favorite titles will also be available within the Delta Sync Wi-Fi experience for SkyMiles Members, available on more than 940 aircraft. Travelers are invited to enjoy these series on board as soon as content from Crunchyroll is refreshed seasonally.

After enjoying the series available on seatback, SkyMiles Members can dive deeper and explore Crunchyroll's full catalog of 50,000 episodes of series and films, 25,000 hours of content, and more than 2,000 unique titles by logging in to Delta Sync Wi-Fi on their personal devices. From there, members can access an exclusive 24-hour free trial to the world's most extensive dedicated anime library for use during the flight or after landing (terms and exclusions apply).

"Anime is a pop culture powerhouse with a passionate and long-term fandom. According to a recent study we commissioned, nearly half of Gen Z fans consider anime a meaningful part of their identity, and over half of millennial and Gen X fans have stayed connected to anime for longer than a decade," said Terry Li, EVP of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll. "With anime's ability to transport viewers to new worlds, we're looking forward to bringing new and longtime fans even closer to the content they love as they travel with Delta Air Lines."

"Every Delta flight is an opportunity to discover something new," said Sarah Downs, Managing Director of In-Flight Entertainment Engagement & Optimization at Delta. "The world of anime is rich with storytelling and emotion, and Crunchyroll brings that to life in a way that's perfect for travel. This partnership is a meaningful part of Delta's ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading entertainment that's as dynamic and diverse as the customers we serve."