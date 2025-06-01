Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: My Dress Up Darling, rent a girlfriend

Crunchyroll Announces More "My Dress-Up Darling," "Rent-a-Girlfriend"

At CCXP Mexico, Crunchyroll announced it will be premiering the next seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend and My Dress-Up Darling, and more

Crunchyroll announced at its Industry Panel at CCXP Mexico the acquisition of two highly anticipated returning series: My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4. Both series will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, worldwide excluding Asia, as part of the upcoming summer anime season.

"My Dress-Up Darling": Celebrated for its heartwarming romance and beloved characters, My Dress-Up Darling returns following the breakout success of its first season in 2022. The story continues to follow high school student Wakana Gojo and cosplay-loving Marin Kitagawa as their friendship deepens through the world of costume-making and shared passions. When Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo met, they grew close over their love for cosplay. Through interacting with classmates and making new cosplay friends, Marin and Wakana's world keeps growing. New developments arise as Marin's love for Wakana continues to be filled with endless excitement. In their ever-expanding world, Marin and Wakana's story of cosplay and thrills continues!

"Rent-a-Girlfriend": Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 brings back the fan-favorite rom-com chaos as Kazuya Kinoshita's complicated relationships with his rental girlfriend Chizuru Mizuhara and his ever-growing circle of romantic entanglements escalate to new heights. Kazuya's ready to confess with the lush paradise of Hawaii as a backdrop. But renting Chizuru for the dream trip turns into a war zone of love due to Ruka's aggressive advances and Mami's scheming. Despite the chaos, this is Kazuya's moment to bare his heart. Will his words reach Chizuru? And if they do, what will she even say?

In addition to these major announcements, Crunchyroll also revealed several other acquisitions set to join its streaming service, including:

Clevatess

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2

Scooped Up By An S-Rank Adventurer!

Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse

Sentenced to Be a Hero

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2

The current seasons of My Dress-Up Darling and Rent-a-Girlfriend are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, but you probably already know that.

