Crunchyroll Announces New 2023 Anime Series Line-Up at Anime NYC

Crunchyroll announced several new acquisitions at its Industry Panel at Anime NYC, which included the much-anticipated Hell's Paradise, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2, and more.

From the acclaimed anime studio MAPPA, best known for Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN, and Attack on Titan Final Season, Hell's Paradise follows Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, who is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati. The series is based on Shueisha's hit Jump Comics manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Yuji Kaku. A teaser trailer was shared, revealing more of the horrifying and fantastical world coming to Crunchyroll in 2023. Producer Nozomi Ishii also shared a greeting video with the fans during the panel.

The story of a beast and a human girl begins again! Since its debut in 2017, the long-awaited second season of The Ancient Magus' Bride will finally arrive in April 2023 on Crunchyroll. Studio Kafka will be taking on Season 2 following WIT Studio's first season based on the popular series that has over 10 million copies sold, written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki. A teaser trailer previewed its epic return, as well as a special greeting video from director Kauzaki Terasawa.

In Yuri is My Job!, Hime gets roped into working at a weird café where the waitresses pretend to be students at an all-girl boarding school. She's strangely taken with her partner Mitsuki, who's so kind to her in front of the customers. There's just one problem… Mitsuki really can't stand her! Adapted from the manga written and illustrated by Miman, the English subbed teaser trailer was included in the announcement during the panel for a spring 2023 release on Crunchyroll from studio Passione.

Inspired by the heartwarming fantasy romcom manga of the same name written and illustrated by Miyuki Tonogaya, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague will be coming to Crunchyroll in January 2023 from studio Zero-G. The short teaser trailer previews the workplace setting where a snowy-white romance blows in like a blizzard with Himuro, a descendant of yuki-onnas living in modern times and a newbie office worker. Whenever his secret romantic feelings for his unique yet kind coworker Fuyutsuki intensify, he sometimes ends up freezing those around him.

Coming to Crunchyroll in April 2023, Dead Mount Death Play will feature a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right. In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected… reincarnation magic! A teaser trailer for the series based on the manga of the same name written by Ryohgo Narita and illustrated by Shinta Fujimoto showcases the reincarnation noir fantasy from studio Geek Toys and director Manabu Ono (Sword Art Online). Attendees also got to see cast comment videos from Inori Minase and Yuma Uchida.

An original anime series coming to Crunchyroll in 2023, AYAKA follows Yukito Yanagi, an orphan who one day encounters an eccentric disciple of his father. The strange man takes him to his birthplace on Ayakajima… which soon threatens to collapse. The story was written by GoRA, known for its original anime series K, and the teaser trailer features animation from Studio Blanc.

Lastly, Saving 80,000 Gold In Another World For my Retirement was announced, coming to Crunchyroll this January 2023 with a teaser trailer. From anime studio Felix Film and based on the popular series with over 120 million views on the web novel site Shosetsuka ni Narou, the story features Mitsuha, who one day, as she worries about how she'll survive, is given the "World Jumping" ability by a mysterious being that allows her to go back and forth between "this world" and an "isekai." Now that she has this ability, she comes up with a plan for the future in which she saves 1 billion yen in each world for a total of 2 billion yen (80,000 gold coins)!

Announcement dates for these new shows will be announced later.