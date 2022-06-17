Crunchyroll Expo Announces Burnout Syndromes, Shield Hero Cast

Crunchyroll Expo, the yearly convention taking place August 5-7, 2022 in San Jose, California from the global leader in anime fan experiences, is announcing today the hit Japanese rock group Burnout Syndromes who will headline the New Crunchy City Music Fest, alongside an exciting slate of guests from the action/adventure anime The Rising of the Shield Hero.

The poetic lyrics and electric melodies of J-Rock group Burnout Syndromes have powered the opening themes for beloved anime titles including three consecutive seasons of Haikyu!!, the opening theme for Dr. STONE, and the ending theme to Gintama. Burnout Syndromes will headline one of the mainstage performances at the New Crunchy City Music Fest alongside the previously announced progressive J-Pop group ATARASHII GAKKO!.

The New Crunchy City Music Fest is a new experience for attendees of Crunchyroll Expo and will feature three days of performances from a mix of local and international artists. Access to the New Crunchy City Music Fest is included free with tickets to Crunchyroll Expo.

Crunchyroll Expo also announced an exciting mix of in-person guests from The Rising of the Shield Hero. including:

Kevin Penkin – Award-winner composer behind the music of The Rising of the Shield Hero, Tower of God, and MADE IN ABYSS.

Hiromitsu "JIMA" Ijima – "JIMA" is a music producer and director behind The Rising of the Shield Hero, Tower of God, and MADE IN ABYSS among many others.

MADKID – This popular dance vocal group is best known for the opening themes for The Rising of the Shield Hero, combining elements of J-pop, Hip hop, glitch hop, and trap music to create a unique sound all their own.

Kosuke Arai – Animation Producer from Kadokawa on The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Crunchyroll Expo is the yearly celebration of all things anime, featuring unique panels, exclusive merchandise, and world premieres. This year's show will both be in-person and streaming online from August 5–7, 2022, with an additional digital replay available until August 9, 2022. In-person, fans will be transported to New Crunchy City, a bustling anime metropolis comprised of four distinct districts: the Central Shopping District featuring anime merchandise, con exclusives, swag, and more, the Arts District home to nearly 150 artists, the Theater District showcasing anime premieres and screenings, and the Super Arcade featuring Club Yuzu, the place for gaming, raving, and more unique programming. Badge registration is available now at Crunchyrollexpo.com.