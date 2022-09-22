Crunchyroll Fall 2022 Lineup: Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, MHA & More

Crunchyroll's Autumn Streaming Season begins this weekend with a supercharged lineup of more than 40 of the most electrifying new and returning anime series simulcast straight from Japan, subtitled and dubbed. The Fall 2022 lineup will join Crunchyroll's existing library of more than 44,000 episodes of anime and 16,000 hours available to stream.

See Crunchyroll's current slate of Fall 2022 simulcast anime below:

SEPTEMBER 24

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (Maho Film)

Aileen Lauren d'Autriche's wedding plans have been suddenly canceled—by her own fiancé! The shock of this jolted her into remembering she's been reincarnated in an otome game as the villainess. As she recalls, her fate is one of doom, but maybe she can avoid it by marrying the final boss, the Demon King Claude. Her new game plan—seduce the Demon King and live happily ever after. (Official Trailer)

SEPTEMBER 29

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 4 (Production I.G)

The social and political reforms implemented by Reinhard are earning more and more support from the citizens of the Galactic Empire. Meanwhile, the Free Planets Alliance is experiencing a declining phase, its national power weakened significantly due to widespread government corruption, despite the military success it has achieved on the battlefield. As the balance of power between the two superstates dominating the Galaxy is clearly undergoing a major shift, Adrian Rubinsky, the Landesherr of the autonomous and nominally neutral dominion of Fezzan, sees an opportunity to take advantage of the situation.

OCTOBER 1

My Hero Academia Season 6 (BONES)

With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything. (Official Trailer)

SPY x FAMILY (WIT Studio and Cloverworks)

World peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath! (Official Trailer)

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 (ENGI)

College junior Shinichi Sakurai may have been at the mercy of his pesky junior, Hana Uzaki, but his summer vacation turned out to be boredom-free. Still, that just wasn't enough hanging out for Uzaki-chan! There's the school festival in the fall; then winter brings Christmas and all kinds of events! And this time around promises to be an even bigger blast when the delightful Uzaki family joins in! Being watched over, toyed with, pushed into action: Are we starting to see the tiniest signs of change coming to the daily lives of these ordinary students? The YA slapstick rom-com returns with a double dose of everyone's favorite annoying-cute college student! (Official Trailer)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition (Studio 4°C)

He trusts nothing but his own sword. He has no place to call home. The lone mercenary Guts travels a land ravaged by a hundred-year war. Moving from battlefield to battlefield, his skill and ferocity eventually attract the attention of Griffith, the leader of a group of mercenaries called "The Band of the Hawk." Desiring Guts' power to help him achieve his goals, Griffith succeeds in recruiting the distrustful Guts by challenging him to a duel and defeating him. As the Band of the Hawk fight together and their bond as a unit grows stronger, Griffith and Guts' bond deepens as well. With their continued success on the battlefield, Griffith achieves the first step toward his lofty goals: his band of mercenaries becomes recognized as a full-fledged army within the Midland Kingdom. Despite all their success, Guts begins to question his reasons for fighting for Griffith's dream, which, unbeknownst to Guts, is destined to bestow a monstrous fate on them both. (Official Trailer)

Pop Team Epic Season 2 (Space Neko Company)

What do you get when you mix two friends, one quick to anger and the other cool as a cucumber, and throw them into the most ridiculous situations imaginable? You get Pop Team Epic! Popuko and Pipimi are back for another genre-bending season full of incredibly bizarre situations, hijinks, and a splash of crude behavior. (Official Trailer)

Raven of the Inner Palace (Bandai Namco Pictures)

What is the true identity of the solitary Raven Consort? The Chinese fantasy light novel series by Koko Shirakawa that has sold over one million copies is now an anime. The Raven Consort is a special consort living deep in the inner palace who, despite her title, does not perform nighttime duties for the emperor. Some who have seen her say she has the appearance of an old woman, while others describe her as a young girl. The Raven Consort's name is Shouxue. She has the ability to use mysterious arts and will accept any favor asked of her, whether it is to find something lost or to curse someone to death. The current emperor, Gaojun, visits her one night to ask a favor. Their meeting exposes a secret that will turn history on its head… (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury (Sunrise)

A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group, which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world. (Official Trailer)

Beast Tamer (EMT Squared)

Rein is a beast tamer who fights alongside the hero and his party to bring down Demon King. But one day, his comrades declare him useless and kick him out of the party. Afterward, he decides to start living a carefree life as an adventurer. During a test he must pass to become an adventurer, he runs into a girl, Kanade, who's being attacked by a monster. Rein risks his life to make sure she can escape, but then she brings down the monster with one hit. It turns out that Kanade is from the inordinately powerful Tribe of Cat People, one of the strongest species! (Official Trailer)

IDOLiSH7! Third BEAT! (TROYCA)

A group of aspiring idols gather at Takanashi Productions and are entrusted with the company's future. The seven men who have just met represent a variety of totally different personalities. However, they each have their own charm and possess unknown potential as idols. Forming a group, they take their first step together as "IDOLiSH7." Their brilliantly shining dancing forms onstage eventually begin captivating the hearts of the people. In the glorious but sometimes harsh world of idols, they aim for the top with dreams in their hearts! (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 4

Shinobi no Ittoki (TROYCA)

Ittoki Sakuraba was an ordinary student until his life was turned upside down! Ittoki finds out that his family is the long-running leader of the famous Iga Ninja Clan, and he is next in line to take over. The Iga family must try to defend what is theirs from the rivaling Koga family that seeks to end his life! Ittoki is now left with no choice but to become a shinobi that's strong enough to not only protect himself but his village that he has put in danger! Now a student at Kokuten Ninja Academy, a high school specializing in Shinobi techniques, Ittoki learns the way of the modern-day ninja, equipped with high-tech suits and gadgets. Together along with students from the other clans, they must clash with the Koga in an attempt to end the rivalry once and for all! (Official Trailer)

VAZZROCK the Animation (PRA)

The male idol units VAZZY and ROCK DOWN debut in this new TSUKIPRO anime series! (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 5

Mob Psycho 100 III (BONES)

In order to save the boss of The Claw, Suzuki, Mob absorbed all of the energy and caused a giant broccoli to sprout within the city. The broccoli is now revered as a divine tree by the Psycho Helmet Religion, and eventually, the whole city becomes enchanted by this dangerous tree. Now, Mob must figure out a way to cut down this divine tree with Reigen, Ritsu, and Teru, but will they be successful? (Official Trailer)

Do It Yourself!! (Pine Jam)

The story takes place in the not too far future, in a city in Japan selected for technological development. There is a prestigious high school where students with the latest science and technology skills from all over the country gather. Right next to it, there is also a very ordinary school. It has a long history, and the building is old. The girls in the school are often compared with those in the neighboring school. In their school's playground, there is an old log house used for a DIY club room. The story begins with the girls in the club room that looks a bit outdated- making a treehouse by using the tree behind the log house. (Official Trailer)

Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 (Yumeta Company and Graphinica)

A story of the bonds between those who fight in a world pushed to its limits. On one of the countless parallel worlds that exist throughout spacetime, humanity has fought a decades-long war against the BETA, hostile extraterrestrial invaders, using humanoid fighting machines called Tactical Surface Fighters. This is a story of how humanity lives and dies while on the brink of extinction… (Official Trailer)

The Human Crazy University (DLE)

Satake Hirofumi is a prisoner on death row for murdering his fiancée. He's also an "Undeadman" who has survived many desperate situations. For this, he has earned the interest of a research institution called "Human Crazy University," which studies real-life miraculous phenomena and the people who become entangled in them. Now a subject of their research, Satake relates to them his memories of his immortal, yet unhappy, life. Why did he kill his fiancée? Soon enough, the truth sheds light on a much bigger conspiracy… (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 7

Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal– (Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

Shiloh, a boy living near the town of Domina, has started to hear a mysterious voice in his dreams. The voice tells him that he has a mission to fulfill. Then, one day, Shiloh meets two people who happen to be of the Jumi race. The Jumi have long been hunted and killed for the gemstones embedded in their chests, and now, cases of mysterious gemstone thieves attacking Jumi are breaking out all over the world. Thus Shiloh sets out on an adventure centering around the Jumi gemstones! (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 8

BLUELOCK (8bit)

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match…and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team…and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way? (Official Trailer)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Human boy Suzuki Iruma becomes "grandson" to the great demon Sullivan and begins attending demon school where "Grandpa" serves as chair. Winning friends—and rising in demon rank, too—Iruma thrives in his new environment, overcoming the harrowing ordeals thrown his way! In the new season, further challenges await… it's the Harvest Festival and time for the annual test where students wade into the expansive and extremely dangerous (!) jungle to compete for food!! Classmates become rivals, and what erupts is a gargantuan battle of brawn and wits.

OCTOBER 11

Chainsaw Man (MAPPA)

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart. (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 23

To Your Eternity Season 2 (Drive)

It's been nearly 40 years since Fushi has been seen. The pain of losing those he loved became too much to bear, so he chose a life of solitude. His absence, however, didn't prevent his mortal foes, the Nokkers, from waging chaos. To stop any more bloodshed from occurring, he breaks his long silence to fight them once again. He doesn't need friends to survive this, but he'll need them to live. (Official Trailer)

NEW OVAS & TV SPECIALS COMING THIS FALL 2022 ANIME SEASON

NOVEMBER 22

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode (Seven Arcs)

Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight after an encounter with the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa earnestly confesses his feelings, she replies, "I'll date you, but only if we're married." Nasa and Tsukasa's cute and precious newlywed life of love is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

SIMULCASTS CONTINUING FROM THE SUMMER 2022 ANIME SEASON

One Piece (Toei Animation)

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS (Pierrot / TV TOKYO)

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (Toei Animation)

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)

Digimon Ghost Game (Toei Animation)

Delicious Party Pretty Cure (Toei Animation)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (NAZ)

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth (WHITE FOX)

Shadowverse Flame (Zexcs)

Obey Me! The Anime Season 2 (Colored Pencil Animation)