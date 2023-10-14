Posted in: Crunchyroll, Games, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, NYCC, preview

Crunchyroll NYCC 2023 Panel Announcements: Anime, Games & Much More

Crunchyroll's NYCC 2023 announcements included eight upcoming new anime series - including the new Spice and Wolf, Bye Bye Earth, and more.

The Crunchyroll Industry Panel at New York Comic Con 2023 made a long list of announcements again, as they always deliver at a con. In addition to announcing Kaiju No. 8 coming to Crunchyroll in April 2024, several new anime series were also announced for the first time coming soon to Crunchyroll, including Classroom of the Elite Season 3, Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!, Sengoku Youko, The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Movie will also be coming soon to stream on Crunchyroll.

A world premiere first-look trailer debut and key art for Bye Bye, Earth was also shared with attendees. Crunchyroll unveiled the title and announced in November 2022 that it would be coming to its streaming service. It is an original anime series created by author and screenwriter Tow Ubukata (Fafner in the Azure) and directed by Yasuto Nishikata (Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky), with series composition by Hiroyuki Yoshino (Macross F; World Trigger) and music composed by Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss; The Apothecary Diaries). LIDEN FILMS (Tokyo Revengers; Bastard!! Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy) is behind the animation.

On the game front, pre-registration is now open for One Punch Man: World on Windows PC, iOS, and Android. From Crunchyroll Games and Perfect World, the developers behind Tower of Fantasy, the upcoming One Punch Man: World is an online action game based on the global hit anime One-Punch Man. Would-be heroes can play as Genos, Mumen Rider, Lightning Max, and many more, including Saitama himself!

And in time for the holidays, the Crunchyroll Store is the ultimate online destination for anime merchandise, with more than 30,000 items, including 17,000 manga available. Merch from NYCC, including Attack on Titan-themed watches; a Chainsaw Man Pochita Otaku Lamp; a new Trigun Funko Pop featuring Vash and Kuroneko; and a Sailor Moon Glitter Version FiGPiN will be available to fans on the Crunchyroll Store soon, while supplies last Fans can also save up to 20% on manga and 25% on home video every day.

Crunchyroll New Anime Lineup

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Studio: Lerche

Launch date: January 2024

Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School is a dream school which boasts a 100% employment and college entry rate and gifts points worth 100,000 yen to each of its students every month. Beneath that ideal exterior, though, it's a meritocracy, affording preferential treatment to only a select few elites. With the third term approaching, Ayanokouji and his classmates, having moved up from Class D to Class C, are heading out for a school camping trip. There, they face a special exam known as the "mixed training camp" in which all class years participate. As the name suggests, groups of men and women are created from students from all classes, and the individual groups are scored. The students all tremble as they're forced to work with students who were previously enemies to achieve high scores, facing the threat that any group that doesn't achieve a certain benchmark will be expelled! The tumultuous third term is about to begin!

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

Studio: Passione

Coming Soon

Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

Studio: CONNECT

Launch date: 2024

Rentt Faina has hunted monsters for the last 10 years. Sadly, he's not great at his job, stuck hunting slimes and goblins for a few coins each day. His luck turns when he finds an undiscovered path. At the path's end, he meets his demise in the maw of a legendary dragon. But, he wakes up as an undead bag of bones! He sets out to achieve Existential Evolution and rejoin the land of the living.

7th Time Loop : The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

Studios: Studio KAI and HORNETS

Launch date: 2024

Synopsis: Rishe Irmgard Weitzner, a duke's daughter, has a secret: she died at the age of 20 and returned to the moment five years prior when her engagement was called off. She has already experienced this time loop six times and lived out those five years a different way each time, as a merchant, a doctor, a maid, a knight, and more. Now, on her seventh go-around, she's determined to live to a ripe old age and spend it relaxing. But the moment she flees the castle with that decision in her heart, she runs into the infamously cruel crown prince of a rival kingdom, Arnold Hein. He happens to be the one who killed her during her life as a knight, but now, he seems to have taken a bizarre liking to her… and begs her to become his wife. Thus, in order to stay alive and prevent a war, Rishe utilizes her previous experiences to kick off her seventh life as the bride of an enemy nation's crown prince.

Sengoku Youko

Studio: WHITE FOX

Launch date: January 2024

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong. When the group uncovers a plot to experiment on humans and transform them into monsters, they vow to defeat whoever is behind it… Even if it means battling an entire army of warriors.

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil

Studio: Children's Playground Entertainment

Launch date: Coming Soon

Masatora Akutsu, a demon on a recruitment mission in a human high school, is drafting allies for Hell against the heavenly angels. But when seated beside the captivating Lily Amane, he's in for a devilishly hilarious celestial surprise!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Movie

Studio: SILVER LINK.

Launch date: Coming Soon

Wealthy heiress Catarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life. It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life… but she's been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist's romances! The best ending the game has for Catarina is exile, and the worst, death! She'll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future! The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!

Bye Bye, Earth

Studio: LIDEN FILMS

Launch date: 2024

In a world of anthropomorphic animals, Belle Lablac was born as the only human being. Having no fangs, fur, or scales, she was called "Faceless," and she lived a lonely life with no one else she could identify with. "I want to be part of the world…" With such longing in her heart, she decides to set out on a journey to find her roots, carrying the Runding, a great sword as tall as she is. She doesn't know how many adversities await her along the way… This masterpiece by the remarkable Tow Ubukata is considered to be his origin, and many have deemed it impossible to animate. But at long last, it will be adapted into anime form by the top creators that represent Japan!

