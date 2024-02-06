Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, samsung, Smart TV, streaming app

Crunchyroll, Samsung Smart TV Deal Broadens Anime Service's Reach

Crunchyroll is now a streaming app on Samsung Smart TVs around the world - because it's an anime world and we just live in it (and enjoy it).

Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, has announced a new collaboration with Samsung Electronics that will enable Samsung Smart TV users across the globe to easily discover and enjoy anime directly on their screens.

The Crunchyroll application is now available to Samsung users in the U.S., with users in other markets to gain access by the end of the week. With this launch, Samsung Smart TV users can access Crunchyroll's extensive library of anime content, including over 46,000 episodes and movies, 3,300 Japanese music videos and concert specials, and the latest trending shows available on Crunchyroll on-demand, all with the option of subtitles or dubs across more than 12 local languages including English, Spanish (Latin America and Spain/Castilian), Portuguese, French, German, Arabic, Italian, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil.

"Anime is one of the fastest-growing entertainment mediums worldwide. We're thrilled to enhance access to Crunchyroll for Samsung's Smart TV users. Samsung is providing a seamless experience for both dedicated anime fans and the anime-curious, allowing them to easily sign up and access their favorite anime directly on their TV screens," shared Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer at Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll boasts the world's largest selection of anime titles, including My Hero Academia, JUJUTSU KAISEN, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan, as well as beloved classics such as Cowboy Bebop and One Piece, among others.

Crunchyroll is available in more than 200 countries and territories, offering the deepest dedicated anime library and new simulcast series shortly after they premiere in Japan. Available on all 2017-2023 Samsung Smart TVs, users can easily find Crunchyroll in the Samsung Smart TV app store. This new collaboration ensures that Samsung Smart TV users can enjoy a premium Crunchyroll streaming experience from the comfort of their own homes. Let's face it: anime is not only here to stay, but utterly inescapable now. Just give in and let it all wash over you. Lie back and yell, "YA-TAAAAA!"

