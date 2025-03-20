Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Fire Force

Crunchyroll Spring 2025 Lineup: So Huge We Broke It Into 2 Parts!

It's time for the Crunchyroll Spring 2025 lineup announcements - but this time, we're splitting the list into two parts because it's HUGE!

It's that time of the year where Crunchyroll announces their next lineup of new and returning anime series for Spring 2025. Once again, it's massive, like thirty-six new series and returning titles. Is this the biggest lineup to date? We can't tell anymore, but we're doing it a bit different this time. Instead of having you wade through a loooooooong article to see all thirty-six titles in one go, we're splitting it into two parts so it's easier to follow. Ya good? Okay, here we go.

Crunchyroll Spring Lineup Part One

MARCH 30

The Unaware Atelier Meister (EMT Squared)

Kurt Rockhans is a kind-hearted errand boy for a hero's party, the Flaming Dragon Fang. One day, he's banished from the party and finds out he has the lowest rank in combat. In order to make a living, Kurt picks up various jobs and discovers he has astonishing abilities. Though he doesn't realize it yet, Kurt has SSS-rank skills in anything other than fighting, as he sets off on a new journey. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

APRIL 1

Once Upon a Witch's Death (EMT Squared)

Meg Raspberry is just an apprentice witch celebrating her 17th birthday. That is, until Faust, her magic teacher and Perennial Witch of the Seven Sages, suddenly reveals she is going to die. To stop the Death Sentence curse, Meg must create the Seed of Life using tears of joy from 1,000 people. Join Meg on her travels as she collects the happy tears from everyone she meets to gain eternal life! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Catch Me at the Ballpark! (EMT Squared)

To escape his tiring job, weary Murata finds escape at a nearby baseball stadium. While the games are thrilling, it's Ruriko, the gyaru as cold as the beer she serves but secretly a sweetheart, who keeps him coming back. As her first regular, Murata discovers the warmth behind her frosty demeanor, and their hilarious, heartwarming encounters light up the ballpark and maybe even their hearts. (Official Trailer)

APRIL 2

The Beginning After the End (studio A-CAT)

After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and French

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom (TROYCA)

Philia Adenauer hails from a family renowned for producing Saints for generations in the Kingdom of Girtonia. Saints fight to protect humankind from monsters, and Philia underwent rigorous education and training to earn her title. After her fiancé, Julius, breaks off their engagement, Philia is sold to the kingdom of Parnacorta for resources. Will her homeland survive without her?!? (Official Trailer)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san (LIDENFILMS)

Student council president Takane Takamine is a popular star student. On the other hand, Koushi Shirota doesn't have many friends. That all changes when Koushi accidentally discovers Takane's ability to go back in time and alter past actions just by changing her lingerie. After some pestering, Koushi agrees to help Takane and be her closet, by having spare lingerie on hand. (Official Trailer)

APRIL 3

WIND BREAKER Season 2 (CloverWorks)

Sakura's idea of what it means to be at the top has begun to change. After making new friends and encountering new enemies in his time at Furin High School, he has gained some perspective. Now, he stands tall as a Grade Captain, fighting to protect others. Watch as Sakura's rise continues from high school delinquent to heroic legend! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Makaria)

Banished as "useless," Zenos, a self-taught healer from the slums, turns despair into defiance and opens a secret clinic in the city's shadows. With unlicensed, unmatched magic, he cures, comforts, and rights wrongs, quietly becoming a legend. But as his power grows, even the royal palace takes notice. Can he buck the odds and heal a world that cast him aside? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

APRIL 4

Fire Force Season 3 (David Production)

Shinra and the team are about to uncover the world's greatest secret. But just as the other Special Fire Force Companies unite to face the looming disaster, Obi is captured by the Tokyo Imperial Army, and Company 8 is branded as traitors. Hunted by the Empire, they must fight alone to rescue Obi and stop the Evangelist—all while a new assassin and the corrupt Captain Burns block their path. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? (J.C.STAFF)

Childhood BFFs Himari and Yu's vow of friendship hits turbulence when Yu reunites with his first crush in high school. Himari, who's never known the fuzzy warmth of a crush, now must confront her feelings. Their shared dreams and peaceful days as a twosome gardening club are tested in this tale of love, flowers, and growing pains! (Official Trailer)

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 (LIDENFILMS)

Belle Lablac doesn't really fit in as the only human being in a world full of anthropomorphic animals. No fangs, no fur, no scales, no claws. Lonely and eager to discover where she comes from, Belle journeys to find answers to the questions of her heart. Carrying nothing but her giant sword, the Runding, she faces a world of possibilities and pitfalls in hopes of discovering the truth. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

APRIL 5

(BeDream)

A world where outstanding heroes are applauded. Here, "trust" creates superheroes. If people believe "he can fly," he will gain the ability to fly. Conversely, even if a hero has special powers, if he loses trust, he will also lose his powers. Trust is collected as data, and the ranking of heroes changes depending on the value. Once every two years, the top heroes gather to compete in a hero tournament. Their performance there updates their "trust value," and the ranking is reconstructed. The absolute hero who stands at the top of the rankings, people call him "X"… (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- (CloverWorks)

At the Queen's behest, the 13-year-old earl Ciel Phantomhive and his loyal demon butler, Sebastian Michaelis, leave the gritty underworld of nineteenth-century England and venture to the south of Germany to investigate a series of mysterious deaths. Legend has it, those who enter the Werewolves' Forest are destined to be cursed, but Ciel and Sebastian press on to uncover the truth. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German

SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary Season 2 (Lapin Track)

Kobato decides to become an honest, humble citizen after enduring a bitter experience known as "wisdom work." He forms a pact with Osanai, his classmate with the same goal, and they plan to enter high school leading quiet lives. But for some reason, inexplicable events and disasters keep happening around them. Will Kobato and Osanai ever manage to live ordinary, peaceful lives? (Official Trailer)

I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level Season 2 (Teddy)

Get ready for more relaxing tales! Azusa Aizawa is a powerful witch who finally reached level 99 and now busies herself with laid-back quests instead. Her family continues to grow as some familiar faces are joined by bright-eyed newcomers. From trips to the beach to a martial arts tournament, you're invited on Azusa's carefree and heartwarming adventures of leisure. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian

Anne Shirley (The Answerstudio)

On the beautiful Prince Edward Island in Canada, an orphan named Anne Shirley is mistakenly sent to Green Gables, the home of Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. They choose to adopt her anyway, as Anne finds friendship, love, and happiness in her new home. Come along for the story of a purehearted and imaginative girl growing up, leaving for college, and returning home a changed woman. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS (SANZIGEN)

Sin Kiske, the forbidden child of a human and a magically crafted biological weapon called a Gear, lives in a world where magic has replaced science, and scars from the Gear rebellion remain. Attending his parents' taboo-breaking wedding, he encounters a mysterious girl with deep hatred for Gears, and their fateful meeting threatens to upend the world once again. (Official Trailer)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (Quad)

After a life of honesty left him betrayed, Liam is reborn into a vast interstellar empire with one goal: be the galaxy's worst evil lord. But no matter how hard he tries to be a tyrant, his "wicked" plans keep backfiring into peace, prosperity, and adoring fans. Galactic chaos, magic, and mecha await in this hilariously misconstructed tale of a villain who can't help but to impress. (Official Trailer)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!