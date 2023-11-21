Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan, black friday sale, blu-ray, chainsaw man, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, manga, One-Punch Man

Crunchyroll Store Black Friday Sale Live: Toys, Manga, Blu-Ray & More

Check out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the Crunchyroll Store this holiday season. We'll be highlighting the Cyber Monday sales a few days from now.

Crunchyroll's Black Friday Sale has kicked off with deals on merchandise from toys, figurines, Blu-Ray box sets of popular anime series, and the manga from which the anime originally sprang. Highlights of the sale include a gorgeous Chainsaw Man figurine, Blu-Ray boxsets of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 1, One Punch Man Season 1, and the complete season run of Sailor Moon R, Not to mention manga series bundles like Attack on Titan: Before the Fall and Blue Lock.

Crunchyroll's Store features over 30,000 products, including 17,000 manga. From beloved pop culture icons to timeless classics, anime enthusiasts and collectors have an unparalleled trove of anime products at their fingertips in the Crunchyroll Store. It's always fun to check out the Crunchyroll Store; even when it's not a holiday, they often have cool unique items.

Chainsaw Man – Chainsaw Devil Luminasta Figure

Viz Media Home Video Sale

Manga Get 40% off Blue Lock and Attack on Titan Manga from Kodansha/Vertical

Please note that sale discounts may vary across categories and only apply to certain items. This Black Friday sale is available for a limited time while supplies last. No promo codes may be used in conjunction with Black Friday discounts. Items marked as "final sale" are not eligible for returns or exchanges.

