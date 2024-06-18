Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: a24, bryan fuller, crystal lake, Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees, nbc universal, peacock

Crystal Lake: Charlize Theron Eyed for Pamela Voorhees & More Details

Earlier, a report covered the alleged behind-the-scenes drama with "Friday the 13th" series Crystal Lake and details on what was planned.

Crystal Lake, the big A24/NBC Universal show that was announced to be coming to Peacock, has hit the production hell phase. Last month, Bryan Fuller, who was in charge of the creative side of the show, walked away from the project. According to a new report on The Wrap, there are many behind-the-scenes reasons for this happening, and you should go read them, though as you go along, it reads more and more like a "he said/she said" situation. Still, what was most interesting about the report was what exactly the show was going to be, and it sounded interesting.

What Will Crystal Lake End Up Looking Like?

Looks like they were eyeing Charlize Theron as Pamela Voorhees on Crystal Lake, which is great casting, but also feels like a pipe dream. After doing the legwork to make Victor Miller, Horror Inc, and all of the other people involved happy, they had free reign to do whatever they wanted."We had the mask, we had the sequels, we could do whatever we wanted. He had a good path forward, which I did really like," said a source close to the A24 side, of Fuller's vision in The Wrap article. The focus would have been a "deconstruction" of the first four movies, beloved by fans. They also would have incorporated stuff from other sequels as well, as Fuller did on Hannibal with the novels. Even Kevin Williamson, the writer of Scream, was onboard to write an episode that would have had fans shaking with excitement, as his episode would have taken place in the winter. Yes, we would have finally seen Jason in the snow. Also of note: the budget for the show was insane, at $84 million. I am pretty sure that is more than the combined budget of the entire franchise, so Crystal Lake would have been the best Friday The 13th ever looked.

But now, who knows if anything that has been produced will see the light of day. A24 and Universal still say that they are committed to getting this show made. The article mentions Nick Antosca as someone they are eying to take over, and if bought on, the Channel Zero creator would start from scratch.

Yet again, Crystal Lake has become another tease in a long line of them for Friday The 13th fans. Hopefully they get their act together and get it out.

