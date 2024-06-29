Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Curious Matter, exclusive, interview, kevin smith, quantum leap, Tiffany Smith

Curious Matter Star Tiffany Smith on Audio Drama Anthology: The Exile

Tiffany Smith (MOTU, Supernatural) spoke with Bleeding Cool about her work on Curious Matter: Audio Drama Anthology Season 3: "The Exile."

Podcasts and audio dramas have been a proliferating medium in the streaming age, especially during the pandemic, and the opportunities for creativity have been plentiful. Tiffany Smith, who's been active in the live-action and voiceover worlds, has been active for the Curious Matter Audio-Drama Anthology, serving as an actor, co-producer, and voice director. With season three's The Exile, Smith, who plays Bryce Gordon, spoke with Bleeding Cool about how she got involved with Curious Matter, the friendships she's created from previous work like Quantum Leap, and recruiting her friends for this project.

Tiffany Smith Breaks Down Curious Matter Audio Drama

Curious Matter: The Exile follows a disgraced ex-federal agent exiled to Mars who is forced to join the Marsport Police by a clandestine organization known as T-Sec. In a desperate bid to find a way home to Earth, Bryce finds herself forced to join the local police and must navigate dangers from every angle as she discovers firsthand that there is little difference between criminals and law enforcement in this frontier world.

Bleeding Cool: How do you get involved with Curious Matter?

The audio drama 'Curious Matter' came up because during the pandemic, like a lot of [other voice actors], I put together a voiceover booth in my closet, so I had a space to work and audition. I met Colin Ferguson through friends years ago, and Colin was working on a project, an audio drama. He reached out and was like, "Hey, Jonathan Pezza is doing this cool sci-fi audio drama, and I feel like you might be great for this role. Do you want to chat with him?"

I remember I had so much fun recording season two with him, and we got along so well, talking about sci-fi and fantasy and how we could make more binaural audio dramas. It's like you can hear everything moving all around you and it was so cool to me and it felt very, 'War of the Worlds,' where you're listening to a radio drama and you feel like you're right in the middle of it all. When season three came around, Jonathan reached out to me and was like, "Hey, I had so much fun working with you on season two. Would you want to do another voice and possibly some producing for season three?" I didn't need much time to think about it and just said, absolutely! I really just love creating and pushing in every direction I possibly can.

And in all those creative things I always am asking myself, "How can I bring my friends together in on these creative things? How can I continue to make stuff, and how can I keep being creative, whether it's voiceover or producing in that way?" And that was something I could see being able to do in Season 3 of Curious Matter.

This season, The Exile, is based on a public domain sci-fi book, 'Police Your Planet' [by Lester Del Rey]. Jonathan is an incredible writer, he wrote all the main episodes by himself. I helped creatively produce the episodes, and when we were about to start recording and pulling together our voice talent I was really excited because, well, I feel incredibly lucky I've made such great friends who also happen to be wonderful, kind, and insanely talented humans.

When we started doing this project, it was during the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. Voice-over and audio drama was something that was approved to do during that time, and the really wonderful thing about it was those days of voiceover were adding days towards insurance for the actors. That felt amazing to get to create with my friends and add that aspect in there during a time that a lot of us were starting to get nervous about that.

We just launched and I am just so beyond proud of the show and our cast; we have Kevin Smith, Tricia Helfer, Trace Lysette, and Raymond Lee from 'Quantum Leap'. It's crazy because almost all of the people I brought in are people I've worked with and become great friends with. From doing 'Quantum Leap' I became friends with Raymond Lee and Caitlin [Bassett] so when I asked them to be a part of the show they both said, "Absolutely, we'd love to come do this." Eugene Byrd, and I were friends before, but he was also on 'Quantum Leap' with me. Eugene actually helped with us getting Tracie Thoms involved. And then Tracie knows Trace Lysette. It's this amazing chain, where one person comes in and it's like, "I had so much fun. Let me talk to this friend. If you're looking for a role like this." It's been an absolute blast, and I feel lucky that I get to be surrounded by all these amazingly talented people for this show. I'm really so proud of this show that we put together!

Curious Matter also features Phil LaMarr, Anjali Bhimani, Todd Stashwick, Milana Vayntrus, Alison Haislip, Sandeep Parikh, Amy Vorpahl, Malcolm Barrett, Kevin Avery, Sujata Day, Alexander Matos, Jeff Torres, and Kelli Dawn Hancock. New episodes premiere biweekly Tuesdays on Apple, Spotify, and other platforms. You can also check their Kickstarter here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!