Cursed Films: Shudder Series Asks, Can Haunting Movies Haunt Back?

Jason chats about the Shudder miniseries Cursed Films with the miniseries' director/writer/editor Jay Cheel and writer Mitch Horowitz (As a Man Thinketh), who provides much of the commentary on the series. They talk about the films the series covers, with an episode each for The Exorcist, The Omen, Poltergeist, The Crow, and The Twilight Zone. Cheel and Horowitz open up in the conversation about the challenge of exploring people's persistent beliefs– that a particular film could have a curse on it– while maintaining a skeptical perspective. They zero in on The Exorcist, a film that set the tone for occult thrillers of the 70s and contributed to many viewers' belief in the supernatural.

The five-episode documentary series, written, edited and directed by Jay Cheel (How to Build a Time Machine), stars Phil Nobile Jr. (Fangoria Editor-in-Chief), Linda Blair (The Exorcist), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th franchise), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), Mitch Horowitz (As a Man Thinketh), Ryan Turek (VP of Development, Blumhouse Pictures), Richard Donner (The Omen) and Gary Sherman (Poltergeist III). CURSED FILMS offers a fascinating exploration of the facts and myths surrounding the troubled and sometimes tragic events associated with genre classics such as The Exorcist, Poltergeist, The Omen, The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie. RLJE Films will release Cursed Films on DVD and Blu-ray.

