Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Games, TV | Tagged: cyberpunk edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Blu-Ray Collection Set for North America

A special edition Blu-ray box set for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the spinoff of Cyberpunk 2077, is coming to North America from Crunchyroll.

Article Summary Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Blu-ray box set releases in North America exclusively via Crunchyroll Store

Includes special booklet, animation cell sheets, poster, and the complete ten-episode series

Anime produced by Studio TRIGGER with music by Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka

Pre-orders start at $123.98, with official release date set for October 28, 2025

The Crunchyroll Anime Award-Winning Series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has a Blu-ray Box Set packaged with a Special Booklet, animation cell Sheets, poster, and more, and it is finally coming out in North America. And guess what? It's available exclusively from Crunchyroll. In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, David Martinez chooses to take control of his own life by becoming an edgerunner and entering the criminal underworld of Night City. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners asks just how far you can go to overcome your physical and emotional limits, and what the pursuit of fame within a city ruled by greed and disrespect for human life can lead to.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set in the world of the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077. It was produced in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED and the legendary animation studio TRIGGER (Delicious in Dungeon; Promare; Kill la Kill). Yoshiki Usa (Wooser's Hand-to-Mouth Life) and Masahiko Otsuka (Little Witch Academia) wrote the screenplay. Music was composed by Akira Yamaoka, best known for 2006's Silent Hill movie directed by Christophe Gans and the Silent Hill video game franchise.

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS BLU-RAY BOXSET DETAILS

CHARACTERS AND JAPANESE / ENGLISH VOICE CAST

David voiced by KENN (JP) / Zach Aguilar (EN)

(JP) / (EN) Lucy voiced by Aoi Yuki (JP) / Emi Lo (EN)

(JP) / (EN) Maine voiced by Hiroki Touchi (JP) / William C. Stephens (EN)

(JP) / (EN) Dorio voiced by Michiko Kaiden (JP) / Marie Westbrook (EN)

(JP) / (EN) Kiwi voiced by Takako Honda (JP) / Stephanie Wong (EN)

(JP) / (EN) Pilar voiced by Wataru Takagi (JP) / Ian James Corlett (EN)

(JP) / (EN) Rebecca voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa (JP) / Alex Cazares (EN)

(JP) / (EN) Faraday voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue (JP) / Giancarlo Esposito (EN)

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Street Date: October 28, 2025

Format: Blu-ray

Includes: Episodes 1-10

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Main feature runtime: 255

Region: A

Number of discs: 3

Rating: 17+

Audio Languages: English, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish

Subtitles: English, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish

UPC: 850077050015



Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now available for the first time on Blu-ray in North America from Aniplex of America, and exclusively for purchase at the Crunchyroll Store. Pre-orders begin today, starting at $123.98, with an official release date of October 28th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!