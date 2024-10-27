Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Dan Da Dan

Dan Da Dan Eps. 3 & 4 Make The Supernatural Fun & Colorful: Review

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan E03: "It's a Granny vs. Granny Clash!" and E04: "Kicking Turbo Granny's Ass" make the supernatural fun and colorful.

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan Episode 3: "It's a Granny vs. Granny Clash!" and Episode 4: "Kicking Turbo Granny's Ass" were incredibly fun. We get to meet a new character – while Momo and Okarun must put their egos aside. So far, this is one of my favorite anime this season. From animation to story to music, it has blown away my expectations. Here's how…

On the episode "It's a Granny vs. Granny Clash!" We get to meet Momo's grandmother, Seiko. Turns out she is as awesome as I hoped, if not more. We see Seiko getting home just in time to stop Turbo Granny and definitely puts her in her place and traps her. In just a few minutes, we get to see so many traits of Seiko without the need for exposition. I really loved how they handled her introduction and her personality altogether. No wonder Momo is how she is. Seiko has become my favorite already, and it is insane how much I like the characters only four episodes in.

We see Momo wake up and instantly worry about Okarun. However, she needs to put her pride aside and apologize to her grandmother for calling her a fake previously before getting answers. I really loved their interactions and even more so when Okarun was added to the mix. Now that Seiko knows what is going on it is time to get a plan together to defeat Turbo Granny. It is time for Okarun to build stamina and for Momo to build up her psychic abilities. I do find it funny that Seiko refuses to believe aliens exist.

I could not stop laughing at the bathroom situation they had to endure. However, things turn pretty quickly when Turbo Granny appears and informs Momo that their deadline is that night, and suddenly, they have no time to prepare. It is time to get to Turbo Granny's tunnel to defeat her. I do not know how Seiko thought Momo would stay within the discussed parameters, but of course, she had to get pretty to fight back.

I loved every aspect of their encounter against Turbo Granny. The color palette that is used in the anime is so pleasing. The aesthetics are just stunning, and I love how the colors play so much into the mood and what is happening. Momo challenges Turbo Granny at tag, and it gets serious and awesome. Turbo Granny keeps getting angrier at how Okarun taps into her power and this helps in baiting her to where Seiko is waiting to destroy her. The whole sequence of this tag game was stunning, hilarious, and fun – and it still had me screaming at the screen.

The aftermath is sad as they realize how Turbo Granny kept feeding off of the girls' spirits. However, it was cute how they kept trying to make Okarun feel at ease back at home. Once again, just hilarious. It seems he finally has his jewels back in place. It was the goodbye to Momo where I realized how cute their interactions were, and I loved how happy Okarun got to hear the promise they would see each other again tomorrow. Aah, definitely one of my favorite anime this season. I cannot wait to see where this story goes, and what the turns out might take. I wonder if Seiko will get to see aliens as Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan rolls on…

