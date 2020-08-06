Daniel Bryan Calls Out The Rock for Grudge Match; Rock Accepts

WWE star Daniel Bryan wants Hollywood megastar and new XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a wrestling ring because he has a serious score to settle with the former WWE Champ. Bryan took to Twitter to demand he go one on one with The Great One, and Rocky accepted. And it looks like, against all odds, it may be The Rock who does the job.

Bryan called out The Rock on Twitter saying he'd like to face him in the ring, and he had a very good reason: The Rock has been tormenting Bryan day after day through the power of music. It seems that Johnson has gotten to Bryan via his daughter and her obsession with The Rock's song from the movie Moana. "I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to 'You're Welcome,'" said Bryan. "And then of course it's stuck in my head and I sing it all day. 🙈🙈🙈"

Rather than tell Bryan to turn his match request sideways, polish it up, and stick it straight up his rudie-poo candy ass, The Rock graciously accepted the challenge. And in the spirit of fatherhood, the People's Champ even offered to lay down for Bryan. "I can see the writing on this wall from miles away – I'll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad 🌺 😂 💪🏾,," said the Brahma Bull. "Let's do it.

And congrats brother on the new arrival. We're thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam 🙏🏾❤️"

So it looks like WWE could have a last-minute SummerSlam main event on their hands. It would be tough to compete with the newly debuted Raw Underground, but a match between Daniel Bryan and The Rock would probably do it.