Daniel Cormier Will Special Ref Rollins vs. Riddle at Extreme Rules

MMA legend Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE's Extreme Rules PLE. The grudge match between Riddle and Rollins will take place inside the Fight Pit, which is a match that takes place inside a steel cage and can be won only by submission or knockout, making it similar to an MMA match (except for the fact that nobody is really punching, kicking, or choking each other, of course). Reporter Ariel Helwani was provided with the exclusive inside info by WWE and posted it on Twitter, because even in wrestling journalism, the scoops are worked.

Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday's Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE's Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It's really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Ri8tHOTcU1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

No, really. This is legit. "The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal. There's only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Xtreme Rules and it's me. I'll see you guys in Philly next Saturday." – @dc_mma, special freakin' guest ref. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

WWE later confirmed by updating the match preview for Rollins vs. Riddle at Extreme Rules to include Daniel Cormier as special guest referee. Like the former. Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion, Matt Riddle also fought in UFC, where his career was cut short by positive marijuana tests, before transitioning to pro wrestling. WWE, one of the most starf**king companies on the face of the planet, has been hoping for years that Cormier would come to WWE and wrestle Brock Lesnar, so they're probably hoping this can lead to that in the long run.

Another MMA legend will be at Extreme Rules as Ronda Rousey challenges Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match, where anything goes. Also at the PLE, Bianca Belair defends the Raw Women's Championship against Bayley in a ladder match. Drew McIntyre faces Karrion Kross in a strap match. Edge takes on Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. And in a "Six-Man Tag Team Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match," the Brawling Brutes will face Imperium. Extreme Rules takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.