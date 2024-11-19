Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Keeps Original "Relationships and Dynamics": Cox

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox on how the Marvel Television and Disney+ series became "more of a continuation" of the Netflix series.

What an interesting journey Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again has taken heading into its March 2025 premiere. At one point, the series was going to be a fresh start in a different direction – until a whole lot of fans of the Netflix series and more began publically asking Marvel Studios why they were attempting to fix something that was far from broken. Now? As Cox shared with Empire in a recent interview, "A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist." The actor added, "There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing to see if Matt was a slightly different person. But it ended up more of a continuation."

For example, Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) are now running Nelson, Murdock & Page – and in a much better place collectively. "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm," Cox revealed. In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, and Chris Ord & Matt Corman.

