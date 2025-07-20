Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, opinion

Daredevil: Born Again S02 Will Be Like Thunderbolts* Never Happened

If you saw Thunderbolts*, then you know how hard NYC got hit. But don't expect that to have any impact on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

With filming having wrapped on the second season of Disney+ and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again and post-production underway, fans are getting one of their questions answered – and it's coming directly from Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige. During an interview that went live earlier today, Feige addressed how Marvel Studios will be pulling back on its television projects and keeping their connections to the MCU to a minimum. That's where Thunderbolts* comes in, because the film did some pretty serious long-term physical and psychological damage to NYC – something that would definitely have a lasting impact on "Born Again"… right?

"No." That was Feige's answer when asked about that seemingly reasonable possibility. So, much like having folks crack jokes during Avengers: Endgame, even after half of the universe had been wiped from existence (because "slaughter on a universal level" isn't family-friendly enough, I guess?), it appears the MCU's NYC is just going to shrug it off like it never happened. When you get a second to see what Feige's thoughts are on why Thunderbolts* underperformed, you don't have to read deeply between the lines to see that TV is pretty much getting most of the blame for the MCU's woes.

"'Thunderbolts*' I thought was a very, very good movie. But nobody knew that title, and many of those characters were from a [TV] show. Some [audiences] were still feeling that notion of, 'I guess I had to have seen these other shows to understand who this is.' If you actually saw the movie, that wouldn't be the case, and we make the movie, so that's not the case. But I think we still have to make sure the audience understands that," Feige offered.

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

