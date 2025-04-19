Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, luke cage

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Coker Makes Case for Luke Cage Return

Daredevil: Born Again has a fan in Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, who wonders if Fisk's blackout caught a certain hero's attention.

With a nudge and a wink to the future, Daredevil: Born Again season one cliffhanger is offering some major potential next season with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and company's collective backs against the wall as Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) kingpins his way and puts New York City on a near-state of martial law as his anti-vigilante task force prowls the streets looking for any potential threats to his rule in the episode "Straight to Hell". It has at least caught the eye of Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, who's excited to see what's to come, chiming in on his thoughts on the season finale.

Luke Cage Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker Praises Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 Finale, Casts Shade on Netflix Regime

"Great Daredevil Finale. Great job [Marvel] [DisneyPlus] and the entire [Daredevil] family. Hard R. Uncut Kingpin. Unleashed Punisher. Comic book perfectly conflicted Matt Murdock," Hodari wrote on social media before adding, "All the stuff we couldn't do on Netflix when it came to language and violence. I wonder what was happening Uptown during the blackout and after…..(smile). Just saying…." nudging to a certain Power Man who might been affected by the city-wide event.

Coker was showrunner for both seasons of the Netflix series before its abrupt cancellation in 2018 when the partnership with Disney didn't renew their Marvel deal, with the conglomerate committing to their own streaming service, Disney+, which launched the following year. The Mike Colter-starring series was part of The Defenders alongside the Drew Goddard-created series, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. A fifth series, The Punisher, was a direct spinoff from Daredevil, with star Jon Bernthal making his debut in season two, but never crossed into the other three shows.

With Cox and D'Onofrio, along with the bulk of the Goddard cast, returning for Born Again, a show run by The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane and co-creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, rumors spread of the other Netflix stars emerging with Bernthal's return announcement, in which he appeared in two episodes. Sadly, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, Colter, and Iron Fist star Finn Jones didn't appear, but all expressed interest in returning, alongside Daredevil/Defenders alum Elodie Yung (Elektra). It now kicks season two into high gear with the talk between Matt and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) about needing to "raise an army" to save New York City.

