Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Filming Begins Next Week: Winderbaum

During tonight's NYC screening, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum confirmed that filming on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 begins next week.

Even during a special red-carpet event for Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, there's always room for some news. Before introducing Cox and D'Onofrio to say a few words before a special screening of the first two episodes, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum confirmed the rumblings – work on the second season would be kicking off next week.

Here's a look at a clip of Winderbaum, Cox, and D'Onofrio – with Winderbaum delivering the good news at the top of the video:

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Marvel TV's Brad Winderbaum introducing the Daredevil: Born Again premiere! pic.twitter.com/KhIGeuXOkl — Phase Hero (@PhaseHero) February 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In the following featurette, "Characters Reborn," Cox, D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson discuss reuniting for the upcoming Disney+ series, what it feels like returning to characters they made famous while also showing how they've changed over time, and more:

In this special behind-the-scenes look, the cast and creative team discuss how they both embraced and built upon the rich universe that the original series offered:

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!