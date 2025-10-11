Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 March 2026; Jessica Jones & More

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 arrives in March 2026, and Krysten Ritter attended the NYCC panel.

With the second season hitting this March and the green light being given for a third season last month, Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again has been having a pretty good run of things. Heading into today's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 weekend panel, we knew that Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's Brad Winderbaum was planning some significant updates on a number of shows (even dropping some early). What did that mean for "Born Again"? First up, it was announced/confirmed that Season 2 would be hitting Disney+ screens in March 2026. Following that, the first trailer for the second season was screened, with Krysten Ritter making an appearance and Ritter's Jessica Jones making her presence known. Attendees also saw the return of Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson (who died during the series premiere), and some chilling looks at D'Onfrio's Kingpin (especially the boxing scene).

Here's a look at the moment when Cox and Ritter reunited on-stage after a screening of the Season 2 preview:

Here's a look back at D'Onofrio's ten-ton tease from last month that Season 3 had been given the green light, followed by some really great words to describe the upcoming second season:

2 is complete. 2 is quite something.

Emotional, chaotic and just plain Bat Shit Crazy! — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!