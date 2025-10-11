Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Marvel, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged:

Daredevil: Born Again EP Brad Winderbaum on Luke Cage/Iron Fist Rumors

Ever since the announcement of Krysten Ritter reprising her role as Jessica Jones in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and the addition of Luke Cage star Mike Colter to a New York Comic Con panel sharing the stage with Netflix Marvel co-stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio and Ritter, speculation couldn't be any higher to a full on The Defenders family reunion on the Disney+ series or the Jon Bernthal-starred The Punisher TV special. Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum spoke to Entertainment Weekly to shed some light about, at the very least, with Ritter reprising her role for Daredevil: Born Again season two and how that came together, treading carefully creatively, and letting showrunner Dario Scardapane work his process while addressing the possible return of Colter and Iron Fist star Finn Jones.

Daredevil: Born Again: Brad Winderbaum on Possible Returns for Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist

As far as addressing Ritter's return, "Jessica Jones is a great series. That first season with Purple Man (David Tennant) I put up there with our best television Marvels ever done, and Krysten really embodies that character," Winderbaum said. "We liked the way Frank Castle played in the first season [of Daredevil: Born Again season 1]. Characters can come into his orbit from the greater universe. The first and best idea was to bring Krysten back and to have her be part of this resistance that Matt is trying to build in the midst of a lot of obstacles in duress in Fisk's New York."

As far as where Luke Cage and Iron Fist factor in the future, "The less I say, the better. Dario is trying to tell a story to great effect that is, like Stan Lee said, a reflection of the world outside your window," Winderbaum said. "The politics of New York are a big part of that story. It's clearly about a guy who runs around in a devil suit, but what is amazing about Dario's work is the intricacy of the interplay of all these characters and how he really treats New York and the world of City Hall and the groundswell of the growing resistance against Fisk. It feels at times like a fantasy epic or Game of Thrones or something. There's a palace intrigue-type storytelling that is really fun to read. I'm starting to watch the cuts. It's amazing. So I don't know if it's exactly about who's gonna show up. It's a little deeper than that. There are rewards to be had for fans, but it's really about the stakes of this world that this Kingpin is building in New York City."

Season one of Daredevil: Born Again, which also stars Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, Nikkie M. James, Jon Bernthal, Arty Froushan, Ayelet Zurer, Michael Gandolfini, Clark Johnson, Hamish Allan-Headley, Michael Gaston, and Zabryna Guevara, is available on Disney+. Season two, which also adds Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor, premieres in March 2026.

