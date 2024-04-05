Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: born again, daredevil, disney plus, Marvel Studios, punisher

Daredevil: Born Again Wrap Party Post Confirms Filming Is Finished

Based on a post from Central Casting, Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again has wrapped filming.

And now we know why it's been such a big week for Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. We had behind-the-scenes images & videos that offered some interesting looks at Cox, Jon Bernthal's (The Walking Dead) Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page (unfortunately, no Elden Henson's Franklin "Foggy" Nelson in this go-around). It looks like those got out just in time because – based on an Instagram post from Central Casting that included images from the wrap party – Daredevil: Born Again has finished with filming.

"Our New York Casting Directors Jeff and Stephanie at the Daredevil: Born Again wrap party last night. Here they are with Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox as well as our amazing team of Stand-Ins for this upcoming Marvel series. Congrats on wrapping this production and looking forward to the return of Daredevil," read the caption to the Instagram post shared by Central Casting on Thursday night:

Joining Cox, D'Onofrio, Bernthal, Woll, Henson, and Pucci (either confirmed or reported) are Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Clark Johnson, Arty Froushan, Zabryna Guevara, Wilson Bethel, Michael Gaston, Marc Geller, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Harris Yulin. Dario Scardapane (Netflix's The Punisher) serves as showrunner, and the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki) are helming the remainder of the season the first season. You can check out the set footage shared by Splash News in the tweet/x below (and you can check out the set images shared by Variety):

Previous set images/videos featured someone sporting the Punisher's skull – though not Bernthal. That added fuel to the fire that the season will include a storyline about rogue cops perverting the Punisher's cause & symbol to justify their crimes. Someone dropping a whole lot of fuel onto that theory was none other than Bernthal – who took to Instagram to post an image of the cover of One Batch, Two Batch. Yup, Lisa Castle's favorite book before going to sleep – the one that contains "One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime" (which we learn in Netflix's Daredevil S02E04: "Penny and Dime"). Could we be getting a backstory revisit as a reminder of how the Punisher came to be? Here's a look at the post:

Daredevil: Echo Post-Credits Scene Gives New Meaning to "Born Again"?

Without giving away too much, the final showdown between Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Kingpin finds Maya using the powers of her Choctaw ancestors to venture into Kingpin's mind to rid him of the pain & rage that's fueled him for so long. Okay, got that? Good… because that leads us to the mid-credits scene. Making a getaway to greener pastures on his private jet, a news report about the New York City mayoral race catches his attention. While the reporter discusses how the city is looking for someone who will fight for them, we see a look on Kingpin's face that says that he believes he could be the answer to NYC's problems. For those of you who are comics fans, you know that Fisk has already recently gone down that route post-"Secret Empire" in a storyline that saw Matt Murdock as deputy mayor and Luke Cage running for office (yeah, there was a lot going on).

But why is this situation so different? Because we don't know which Wilson Fisk wants to be mayor heading into Daredevil: Born Again. We knew what Kingpin we were dealing with pre-Echo, so it would be easy to write this off as just a mad power grab on Kingpin's part. But if all of that pain and rage is now gone, who are we dealing with now? Because "Born Again" takes on a totally different meaning if we're dealing with Fisk legitimately believing he can do right by NYC – that he can be his savior. Throw into that mix the possibility that what Maya did may not stick – maybe Fisk's pain and rage are just too great to stay gone forever. And now that we're thinking about it, having Matt Murdock not believing that Fisk has changed and continuing to target him could also be an interesting way to push Fisk back to his old, big-bad ways.

