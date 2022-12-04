Daredevil: Cox Praises Co-Stars; Born Again "Tone" Deadpool-Friendly?

Earlier this week, we learned that Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark) had been cast in a "major role" in Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman & Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), the series is expected to hit the streaming service sometime in 2024, which leaves fans (and Gandolfini) a ton of time to learn more about the 18-episode season. For example, will Deborah Ann Woll return as Karen Page? Or how about Elden Henson's Franklin "Foggy" Nelson? And now that there's all of this talk about Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman & Deadpool 3, could we see The Man Without Fear and The Merc with a Mouth appearing on screen anytime soon? Thankfully, Cox chose to tackle those topics over the weekend.

Appearing at Dortmund's German Comic Con with Henson, Cox shared his thoughts about Woll and Henson resuming their roles and made it clear that they had his support. "I don't know what's going to happen with the other characters in the new show [Daredevil: Born Again]. But, I know for a fact that Elden and Deborah were the heartbeats of what we did before, and the show is a success because of them," Cox shared from the stage during the session (thanks to The Marvel Focus for posting the clip). And looking to greater crossover potentials that lie ahead, Cox explained why Daredevil showing up in Deadpool 3 makes perfect sense (or maybe vice-versa?): "Because of the tone of our show, I think there's a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool. Would be really cool." Hmmm… that use of the word "tone" implies that viewers may be getting a less nitty-gritty, doom-n-gloom vibe from the Netflix universe.

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Getting Into "Born Again" Shape

Just before October wrapped, Team KF Martial Arts MMA Head Coach, Chris Fields, had some good news to share with Cox's fans excited for his full-time return as Daredevil & Matt Murdock. At the time, Fields shared a heartfelt post singing Cox's praises, including how he "was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn." Just to put to rest any doubters out there, Fields has also shared a training video offering all of the proof you would need to know that Cox plans on being in top fighting form by the time the cameras roll.

"Charlie cracking some pads from a few weeks ago. Getting serious pop on some of those shots. The left hook to the body is money. I've renamed the superman punch the Daredevil in my gym," Fields wrote in the caption accompanying the video showing Cox putting in the work big time:

"It has been great working with Charlie over the last while, helping him prepare for his next role. I was a little hesitant when I was first asked, as my expertise is being a coach to fighters. But after meeting Charlie, I quickly realized he wanted to train exactly like a fighter," Fields wrote as the caption to his original post from last month that included an image of him and Cox. "He returned to the gym after each tough session I put him through, and I was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn – the same characteristics needed to be an elite fighter. He fit in straight away with the team, and his improvement from day one to now has been insane to see. I'm really excited to see some of this come through on the show." Here's a look: